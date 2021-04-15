Technically, he was a member of the Class of 2020.
But COVID-19 precautions prevented Union Community’s Robert Driscol from receiving his Iowa Girls Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Fame plaque between the announcement in December 2019 and earlier this week.
“It’s a very nice honor to be recognized by the coaches association,” he said. “When you think about it, though, it’s more of an honor and award for our current and past players, the school and the basketball program in general. Yes, I did the coaching all those years, but the players executed game plans and players win games.
“And I’ve always gotten so much support from my family and the school and the community.”
Driscol began his career at Union in 1997. Five hundred and 66 games later, he has 361 victories, two regional championship appearances and three 20-win seasons bolstering a 25-year run. The Knights won 20 games in 2007-08 (20-2), 2015-16 (20-3) and 2016-17 (21-3). Between August 2014 and March 2017, the program amassed a record of 60-10, reached the regional semifinals all three seasons and the championship game twice.
“I’d probably lean more toward, ‘No, it’s not going to happen,’” he said when asked if he’d imagined this when first hired. “I first got into coaching because I enjoyed working with the kids and I enjoyed the competition aspect. Did I think I’d be 25 seasons at one position, one school? Probably not.
“I thought maybe I’d do it (for) seven or eight years and see how it goes. I’ve really enjoyed the time and the teams I’ve had. This has been very enjoyable over the years.”
He credited most of his success to the many players he’s coached, including daughters Maggie and Allie. The Driscol girls were on the court with their father the past eight years — first Maggie, then Allie, who will graduate this spring.
“There’s been a Driscol girl in the scorebook the past eight years,” Robert said, pausing briefly. “It was an honor to coach both of them, and my son (Brady) in baseball. I didn’t know if I’d enjoy coaching my own kids because there are some challenges with it, but I’ve always enjoyed all the kids I’ve gotten to work with.”
Driscol also divulged that he has retired as a baseball coach. He was hired in 2007 and was 252-378 entering this season.
“Just for health reasons, I decided to retire from coaching baseball,” he said. “With all the heat and humidity and fieldwork and long days … I’ve got some other things I have to pay attention to.
“I’ll miss it and there are a lot of good kids returning and I hope they do well.”