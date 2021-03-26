LAPORTE CITY — Brandon Tompkins didn’t really think much about playing college football.
Last summer, Loras College reached out to the Union Community quarterback/running back/linebacker. It piqued his interest and ultimately led to Monday morning, when Tompkins signed a Division III celebratory signing form to play football at Wartburg College.
He chose Wartburg over Loras and Wisconsin-Platteville.
“I had a senior season which went pretty well for me and I had some other schools reach out to me,” Tompkins said. “I liked the campus a lot when I took a visit. I have a couple (ex-teammates) there from Union. Pretty good friends with one of them.
“And they have a really good football program for as long as I can remember. Winning meant a lot to me.”
Wartburg opens its spring season — in place of the regular fall 2020 season — on Saturday. The Knights have a three-year record of 30-6 and have won at least eight games six times since 2013. Wartburg is the three-time defending American River Conference champion.
Tompkins joins Jace Glenn, Brayden Grosse and Silver Schmitz as Knights who matriculated to Wartburg.
“Toward the end of his junior year,” said Union head coach Jim Pospisil of when Tompkins began speaking with him about playing college football. “Throughout offseason after his junior year and into the summer, he looked at quite a few colleges. The problem is a lot of them were locked down or locked in with the rosters because of guys fifth years being extended.
“That was very tough, but I’m excited he found a place that is a quality program.”
Tompkins accumulated 1,355 yards of offense and 11 touchdowns through three years on varsity and 74 total tackles, with 56 solo, on defense. He played quarterback as a junior, throwing for 603 yards and rushing for 251.
As a senior, Tompkins played every skill position on offense. He ran for 332 yards and six scores and also caught 25 receptions for 179 yards. He has six total 2-point conversions.
“Wartburg is closer to home, closer to people I know,” Tompkins said. “That meant a lot to me when I was looking at colleges. And I wanted to go somewhere we could win.
“It’s nice to have this done, have it official.”
On defense, Tompkins collected 2.5 tackles for loss and one interception alongside his tackle total.
“Brandon’s one of those guys that is a very exciting player, very explosive player. Very hard worker,” Pospisil said. “I’m very proud of his work ethic and his development over the years. He’s matured greatly.
“This is just a great opportunity for him, and he deserves it because he worked his rear-end off. We’ll be excited to see how he does.”