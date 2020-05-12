Madi VanVors of Center Point will trade in Stormin’ Pointers black and gold for red as the senior defender signed with Central College women’s soccer over the weekend.
“I’m feeling very good about signing with Central,” VanVors said. “From the first time I walked on campus, I absolutely fell in love with it, the coaches, the girls on the team, and the community atmosphere. I absolutely am ready to play in Pella.”
VanVors, a three year starter for Center Point-Urbana, has played defense for three state qualifying teams while individually achieving WaMac West 1st Team honors, WaMaC Academic All-Conference, and Honorable Mention All-State from the Iowa High School Soccer Coaches Association all in 2019. The decision to continue playing soccer in college, however, came during her sophomore season when she saw a teammate be recruited. By her junior year season, VanVors was talking to Central.
“For me, it felt like going to another Center Point just with how friendly everyone was during that first visit,” VanVors said. “I had six girls from the soccer team come up to welcome me, talk about how much they loved Central and the difference the college made in their lives.”
In total, the Center Point native would visit six times over the course of nearly two years. VanVors plans to study to become a physician assistant when she arrives at Central this fall. Her roommate previously played soccer with her while with the FC United club out of Cedar Rapids. Her recruiting class is from several different states including Minnesota, New Jersey and Arizona. The school’s gym has recently undergone renovations and VanVors is excited to play on their field.
“Coach Koby, the head coach at Central, is really pushing me to move to outside midfielder because he really liked how at CPU our outside backs moved up the flank,” VanVors said. “He really saw this role for me, so we’re working to build my confidence with moving and drooling more up the sideline.”
VanVors credits CPU coaches Todd Michell and Rich Plante for developing her as an athlete and as a person over the years even before high school ball.
“Rich and Todd have always been like second dads to me, always checking in on me and encouraging us to do our best,” VanVors said. “Steve Dickinson, who’s our volunteer coach, has just been outstanding in my recruiting process. He’s helped set up highlight videos and helped me talk to Coach Koby. They just all have been amazing in my recruiting process.”
VanVors is the daughter of Dave and Shannon VanVors of Center Point. Outside of soccer, she is involved in student council, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, Future Business Leaders of America, volleyball, and cross country her senior year at CPU.