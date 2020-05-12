Weather Alert

...FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CDT THIS MORNING... * WHAT...TEMPERATURES IN THE LOWER TO MIDDLE 30S WILL RESULT IN FROST FORMATION. * WHERE...IN IOWA, BUCHANAN, DELAWARE, DUBUQUE, BENTON, LINN, JONES, JACKSON AND CLINTON COUNTIES. IN ILLINOIS, CARROLL COUNTY. * WHEN...FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 8 AM CDT TUESDAY. * IMPACTS...FROST COULD KILL SENSITIVE OUTDOOR VEGETATION IF LEFT UNCOVERED. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TAKE STEPS NOW TO PROTECT TENDER PLANTS FROM THE COLD. &&