Vinton-Shellsburg boys basketball opened their season on their own court and played at their own pace as they sped past Belle Plaine 74-45 on Monday evening.
“We knew we wanted to play at our tempo and play with our identity from start to finish,” coach Larry Johnston said. “We want to be the most physical team on the floor and play aggressive. I think we accomplished those things at times tonight, which is good to see early in the season.”
The Vikes got off to a fast start with scoring from seniors CJ Rickels and Derron Hughes pushing VS past Belle Plaine swiftly. VS hounded the ball on the defensive side to force turnovers and earn easy layups to take a 43-23 lead into halftime.
“We’ve got to do a better job of not getting ourselves into foul trouble because we are not crazy deep right now,” Johnston said. “We have some injuries that hopefully can be remedied and we can get some guys back soon. This team knows the type of ball we want to play and like to play this way.”
VS continued to coast past Belle Plaine and add to their 62-37 lead after three quarters. The Vikes were able to rest their starters and get their bench some minutes through the final quarter on their way to a blowout home win. The Plainsmen notably were unable to practice leading up to the season opener due to going virtual, but Johnston gave their team kudos for coming to play regardless.
“They certainly didn’t have to play, but Coach Justin does a nice job with his guys,” Johnston said. “This season, you really don’t know if you're gonna have that game tomorrow, so they came in with the mentality that they wanted to play. I know our guys were chomping at the bit to get a game in. Things may have looked different if we played Belle Plaine later on.”
Rickels led the Vikings with 23 points, five rebounds and three assists, followed by Hughes with 17 points, two rebounds and seven steals. Senior Ethan Rollingers had nine points and a team-high nine boards, followed by senior Elijah Kalous with eight points and David Lapan-Islas with six points. VS finished with 23 steals as a team.
“Derron is a scorer and I always say he has an old man’s game,” Johnston said. “Hopefully, he can bring that consistently for us. We’ll be messing around with the lineups, so he could easily be a guy who starts for us.”
While the Vikings held the Plainsmen in check for the vast majority of the evening, Johnston noted their defense still needed cleaning up before entering WaMaC West play, where they will undoubtedly face teams with more size and length.
“We’re going to undersized this year and rebounding could be a problem,” Johnston said. “Belle Plaine’s big kid tonight got a lot of touches. We have to do a better job of eliminating those touches down low. That being said, it was good to throw on our jerseys and get after it tonight.”
VS will travel this week to Union on Thursday and West Delaware on Friday. Photos from the game are available on SmugMug at vintonnewspapers.smugmug.com/V-S-Boys-Bball-vs-Belle-Plaine-11302020/