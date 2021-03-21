Maren Redlinger wanted to qualify for state.
Really. Badly.
That push also led her to think about swimming beyond high school.
After the Vinton-Shellsburg senior earned one goal, she checked off another when she signed a celebratory signing form to attend and swim at Luther College on Friday at the high school.
“It was more of actually just trying to qualify for state,” Redlinger said of her drive toward college swimming. “I’d been an alternate for two seasons in a row, and I really wanted to get into a relay and actually qualify for state. That was my driving factor.
“And I ended up putting up some good times and I thought to myself, ‘Well, why can’t I swim in college?’ My times started to fit in with some DIII-level times I’d seen, and felt ‘I can continue to do this and I love the sport. Why not?’ It went from there, I guess.”
Redlinger qualified for state alongside her 200-yard freestyle relay teammates Clarissa Carolan, Justyce Dominick and Geordyn Webster. The group cracked a time of 1 minute, 45.09 seconds to qualify.
The group placed 30th at state with a time of 1:45.06. Redlinger’s leg was 26.78 seconds, which also went down as a season-best 50-yard freestyle time. At the district meet, she placed 21st in 27.7 in the 50, and 22nd (1:05.03) in the 100 freestyle.
“It’s especially rewarding for Maren in my mind because I know she’s worked so hard and had that eye on qualifying for state and being there with a relay for three years, really,” head coach Ashley Hesson said. “To see that goal be accomplished at the end of her career was really satisfying for everybody.”
Redlinger posted meter times of 31.66 (50), 1:29.83 (100 breaststroke) and 2:07.46 (200 freestyle), and yard times of 27.5 (50), 1:03.41 (100 free), 1:18.42 (100 breaststroke), 1:48.47 (200 free) and 3:59.69 (400 free).
“I loved the campus atmosphere. The first time I stepped on campus, it was a very homey atmosphere,” Redlinger said. “I love nature and outdoorsy things, so Luther was a very good fit for me. The upper Iowa river area is just so beautiful.
“I’ve swam at Luther before in high school, and I love the pool and facilities and the coaching staff is great. Coach Zander was super-welcoming, a really great coach to have around. I’m looking forward to getting up there.”
Redlinger steadily improved her regional times from sophomore through senior year and leaves as a record holder (one of four) in the 400 freestyle relay. The team clocked a 3:59.69 at the regional, setting the new record by more than three seconds.
“It’ll be a good program for her. I think she’ll do well there,” Hesson said. “I’m excited to see what the next four years bring for her.”