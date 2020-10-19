Postseason play has not been kind to Vinton-Shellsburg volleyball in recent years. Either it’s a highly ranked team they are facing, or they simply face a fellow WaMaC team. The cycle was broken earlier this month when it was announced the Vikettes would head to Monticello in the first round of Regionals.
“We’ve played WaMaC teams all year, so why should we have to play them again right away?” coach Michelle Ruess said. “The girls wanted this really bad and we’re excited when I told them we had Monticello.”
But the Panthers (15-9) presented their own challenges and were not about to let the Vikettes off easy. As the first set began, Monticello took advantage of a “tentative” V-S and jumped to a 16-7 start, winning the set 25-20. The Panthers kept their foot on gas in the second set before a Brynn Patterson ace tied the set 18 apiece. Junior Sam Walton sparked the offense with several critical kills even the match 25-23.
“We started passing and then attacking where they couldn't dig it up,” Ruess said. “All our hitters started coming on by then. They couldn’t focus on just one girl. We were moving the sets around and Monticello didn’t know where to go.”
Junior Aly Smith was the next V-S hitter to get hot just as the Panthers were starting to regain momentum. Three straight kills and a block by Smith helped push the Vikettes up 20-14. While it would take a great deal of effort for V-S to deliver the final blow in their 25-21 win, Smith’s offensive display was well-received after nearly 10 months recovering from an ACL tear.
“I worked so hard over the summer to get back with my team,” Smith said. “They supported me through everything and I felt motivated to keep playing. Tonight, I just felt a ton of adrenaline and I knew I had to keep that going. It helped us get through that set.”
The Vikettes would scrap together a late lead in the fourth set before a series of errors gave the Panthers enough steam to win the set 25-20, setting up for a fifth decisive set.
“We stopped talking and moving at the end of that fourth set,” Ruess said. “I told them if they changed that and started going for the ball, we could finish. We’ve been talking about that all season, but tonight we showed what happens when we stay enthusiastic and communicate.”
Patterson opened with four straight kills as Monticello and V-S battled back and forth until the Vikettes took a 10-7 lead and never looked back. The Vikettes kept a grip on their momentum as they took the final set 15-10 as the bench and players erupted in cheers.
“Our junior class has been playing together since third grade and we keep saying we’ve been working towards this since third grade,” Walton said. “We know we can win now.”
Walton led the Vikettes with 15 kills, 18 assists, 18 digs and went 11 of 11 serving. Patterson finished with 14 kills, 20 assists, 14 digs and went 28 of 29 serving with three aces. Smith tallied 10 kills, nine digs and three blocks. Junior Kate Hyland led the defense with 32 digs and went 17 of 17 with back to back aces.
“They showed lots of excitement, momentum and enthusiasm tonight,” Ruess said. “When we cut down our mistakes and play with energy, we can play with anyone.”
V-S will travel to 3A thirteenth-ranked Independence (24-7) on Wednesday for the second round of Regionals. The two WaMaC West rivals have faced off twice this season, with the Mustangs winning both matches.
