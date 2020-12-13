Going into Saturday’s rescheduled game at Marion, Vinton-Shellsburg girls basketball had only beaten the Indians once in the last 25 seasons. In fact, coach Rich Haisman noted Marion defeated VS 72-2 in 2017, when his current class of seniors were freshman.
“If you want to be a top team, you have to beat some of these teams,” Haisman said. “We really wanted to play them and prepared for Marion with as much game film as we could get.”
The result: the Vikettes’ first victory over Marion since 2010 with a 57-51 effort and a comeback win on Saturday after their first loss of the season against Solon only the day prior.
“We did so many things well that might not show up in the box score,” Haisman said. “Our posts did a great job and we were able to use our size advantage. We had to be disciplined defensively to not allow easy shots and be in the right positions. They made big shots when the game was on the line and made Marion tired by the end.”
Senior Lucy Howes-Vonstein led the Vikettes with 21 points and seven rebounds, with sophomore Alyssa Griffith adding nine points and six boards. Sophomore Sophia Kreutner scored nine points off the bench and sophomore Abby Davis had eight points and two steals.
“These girls are so unselfish and recognize when someone is playing well to feed her the ball,” Haisman said. “Lucy is a dangerous play with the ball in her hands because of her shooting, but also takes pride in her passing. It seemed like Sophia couldn’t miss.”
The Vikettes suffered their first loss of the season on Friday at Solon 54-44, but Haisman believed the team took it as a learning experience and noted the Marion win the next day as proof the team was coming together.
“That game is going to help us to prepare for the rest of the season,” Haisman said. “We want to finish out these last few games before break strong. Benton looks really good on tape and that’s a challenge we look forward to.”
VS will host Mt. Vernon on Tuesday before traveling to Benton on Friday and at South Tama on December 21. The Vikettes are 5-1 on the season as of publication.