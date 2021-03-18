Christina Harrelson had no idea there was an All-State bowling team.
She’s also not incredibly fond of focusing on awards — just what she can do to become better at what she’s doing.
The Vinton-Shellsburg senior was named to the Iowa Bowling Coaches Association All-State first team late last month, following her Class 1A individual state championship. She bowled a 478 to win the individual title, 12 pins better than Camanche’s Michelle Stewart.
“It was surprising at first,” Harrelson said of the accomplishment. “I guess everything else is kind of just a bonus to (winning state). I didn’t even know there was an all-state team.”
Harrelson was also named to the Class 1A All-District East first team. All-district teams, according to Vinton-Shellsburg head coach Amber Pattee, are based on seasonal averages, which include the postseason.
“She’s worked really hard all season,” Vinton-Shellsburg head coach Amber Pattee said. “She has put forth a great deal of effort into her bowling and has really practiced hard the last few years.
“I had no doubt she was going to give it everything she had on that (state tournament) day and she pulled it off.”
Harrelson was the Class 1A runner-up last season, and participated in the state meet her sophomore, junior and senior seasons. The Vikings won a WaMaC championship this year, as well.
“I don’t like to talk about the things I’ve accomplished in the past, just because it doesn’t matter in the moment (of competition) for those types of things,” Harrelson said. “It’s more about what’s going to come.”
Alongside Harrelson, junior Anna Becker was named to the all-district second team.
“Anna has improved a lot over the last couple of years,” Harrelson said. “She tries just as hard as anyone, if not harder. She’s always been going at it … I can see her doing really well in the future.”
Added Pattee, “She bowls every chance she gets and really works on her game. She definitely is deserving of this, and I’m not surprised she made all-district.”
The program’s leader was frustrated none of the Viking boys were selected for any postseason honors. Vinton-Shellsburg reached state this season after missing the 2019 tournament, but is also grouped with many of the class’s top programs.
“Unfortunately, we don’t make those determinations,” Pattee said. “When you have a district like what we have for the east side, there is not much we can do in regards to that. The eastern part of Iowa has quite a few good bowling programs.”