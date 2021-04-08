On Tuesday, Vinton-Shellsburg scored 89 points and Union scored 78.5.
Leah Hendrickson placed third in the 100- and 200-meter dashes and fourth in the 100 hurdles for the Vikettes, scoring 18 points. Peytin Clemensen scored 10.5 after placing third in the long jump and running in the relays.
Abby Bartz won the shot put (37 feet, 6.5 inches) for By Gidal Kaiser
On Tuesday, Vinton-Shellsburg scored 89 points and Union scored 78.5.
Leah Hendrickson placed third in the 100- and 200-meter dashes and fourth in the 100 hurdles for the Vikettes, scoring 18 points. Peytin Clemensen scored 10.5 after placing third in the long jump and running in the relays.
Abby Bartz won the shot put (37 feet, 6.5 inches) for
10 points, while Brylee Bruce and Geordyn Webster went 2-3 in the discus for a total of 14 points. Bruce accounted for 8.25 and Webster scored eight.
Also placing top-6 for Vinton-Shellsburg was Rachel Bane (long jump), Lydia Radeke (1,500), Sophia Kreutner (shot put) and all seven relays. The 400 and 800 relays each placed second.
Union’s seven relays all placed top-6 as well, while Ellie Rathe accounted for 18 to lead the way individually. Rathe won the 3,000 (11 minutes, 25.08 seconds) and was third in the 800.
Ava Mills (11.5 points) was third in the 100 hurdles and fifth in the 400. Sydney Anton was fourth in the 400. Allie Driscol was fourth in the 100. Emily Petersen placed third in the 400.
Soccer
Vinton-Shellsburg boys 14, West Delaware 0
The Vikings (2-0, 2-0 WaMaC) saw eight players score in a home rout Tuesday. David Lapan-Islas scored four goals, CJ Rickels scored a hat trick and Ryan Moore dropped in two. Lapan-Islas and Rickels each added an assist while Moore collected two.
Ethan Rollinger (one goal, two assists) and Damon Swenson (goal, assists) also garnered a multiple-point night.
Vinton-Shellsburg girls 10, West Delaware 0
The Vikettes (1-0, 1-0 WaMaC) opened with a pair of hat tricks during a road win Tuesday. Abby Davis and Grace Sutton each netted three goals apiece, while Ashlie Meyer added a goal and three assists and Madi Atkinson contributed a goal and an assist.
Alyssa Griffith made five saves.
Benton Central boys 5, Williamsburg 2
The Bobcats (2-2, 1-1 WaMaC) evened their record with four first-half goals paving the way. Luis Hernandez scored twice and Cole Gehling added a goal and an assist as Benton Community put 18 shots on goal. Koley Kelly made five saves.
Center Point-Urbana boys 1, Mount Vernon 0
The Stormin Pointers (1-0) snagged the OT road win on a Toby Johnson goal and four saves from Ryan Keller on Tuesday. Johannes Grau picked up the assist as CPU put 13 shots on goal
Mount Vernon girls 4, Center Point-Urbana 0
Sierra Davis made 11 saves for the Stormin Pointers (0-1) in Center Point. The visitors scored three goals in the second half.
Golf
Union golf splits against Denver
The Knights boys opened the season with a 167 and the medalist in a dual meet against Denver on Tuesday in La Porte City. Union bested Denver, 167-184.
Senior Lincoln Mehlert carded a 37 to earn the top spot by a stroke, while Mack Schmitz posted a 41. Josef Schmitz shot a 43 andTJ Freeland and Ty Lorenzen both carded a 46.
During the girls dual, the Knights shot a 257, falling to Denver by 32 strokes. Eden Hansen posted a 59, while Alivia Mulligan (64), Emma Deaton (65) and Sarah Michaels (69) all shot in the 60s.