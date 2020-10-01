Vinton-Shellsburg volleyball continued WaMaC West play as they hosted Center Point-Urbana on Tuesday during Homecoming Week, but it would be the Stormin’ Pointers celebrating after a sweep of the Vikettes 27-25, 25-18, 25-16 on the night.
“We knew CPU has some strong hitting and good setting, so we really worked on our blocking and transition defense ahead of this game,” V-S coach Michelle Ruess said. “I thought both of those things gave us the first set, but the score didn’t show that.”
The two conference and area rivals dueled closely in the first set as CPU made the first strike only for the Vikettes to respond. In the final minutes of the set, V-S had a 24-22 edge only to see the Stormin’ Pointers wrestle back the lead and take the set 27-25.
“We knew [V-S] would be scrappy and couldn’t take them for granted,” Halac said. “We were ready for them to go after every point, every ball. They executed well in the first set. We had trouble with our serving that set, which gave them at least six points to hang in there.”
CPU’s serving would improve in the second and third sets while the Vikettes struggled to keep their passing game in line. The Stormin’ Pointers would have 11 aces on the night, including seven from senior Terra Fink to help push CPU over V-S behind balanced scoring from her teammates.
“Terra had that run of aces and it was awesome to see,” Halac said. “We had some great touches on blocks. Ella Casey came in and played all around. Our outsides had some awesome swings tonight.”
Junior Kylie Henry led CPU with nine kills to go along with two blocks. Senior Ella Casey had 34 assists and 15 digs as starting setter Emma Porter sat out with an injury. Seniors Katie Droste, Fink and Claire Neighbor each had seven kills. Junior libero Tallie Kohl led the Stormin’ Pointers with 16 digs.
“Kylie is really stepping into her role on varsity,” Halac said. “She was our starting middle on the sophomore team last year and played right side on JV this season. She’s had to play everywhere and has become like a utility player. We put in a lot of practice and Kyle has definitely stepped up as we work out our offensive rotations.”
Juniors Aly Smith and Brynn Patterson each had seven kills for the Vikettes, with Patterson adding seven digs and seven of seven serving. Junior Sam Walton had five kills, 11 digs and went 12 of 12 serving. Junior Kinzley Kurth had 11 assists and 15 digs. Junior Libero finished with 19 digs and went 11 of 11 serving.
“We stopped passing and being aggressive, which gave [CPU] free balls,” Ruess said. “We had to continue chipping away to finish. We can play with anybody if we are all in it. This team knows it can be successful.”
CPU will be back in action on Tuesday at Benton. The Vikettes will compete at a tournament at Columbus Catholic on Saturday and travel to South Tama on Tuesday. V-S is 10-15 on the season and CPU 9-12 on the season as of publication.
Check out photos on Smugmug at vintonnewspapers.smugmug.com/V-S-Volleyball-vs-Center-Point-Urbana-9292020/