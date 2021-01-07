Vikettes basketball returned to home court on Tuesday and didn’t skip a beat, pushing past Williamsburg 66-53 to move to 9-1 on the season.
“Williamsburg is such a dangerous team in the fact they shoot so well,” coach Rich Haisman said. “There are so many girls on that team that can hurt you if you leave them open for threes. We came into a tough situation with girls having to quarantine over break and our scrimmage was cancelled. They played well and really played hard.”
The Raiders came out with a slight 17-14 edge after the first quarter, surrendering it in the second quarter as the Vikettes patiently hit shots and held Williamsburg’s shooting in check for three quarters. A 17-9 run in the third quarter extended the VS lead, thanks in part to hot shooting from senior Lucy Howes-Vonstein and lockdown defense from sophomore Abby Davis.
“Abby just made their best shooter’s life miserable,” Haisman said. “She was a monster defensively and hunted her down everywhere. When Williamsburg attacked, we moved our feet, got into position and made them take tough shots. They weren’t able to kick the ball out to open shooters.”
Howes-Vonstein led the Vikettes with 23 points (3 of 5 threes), three rebounds, two assists and two steals. Senior Kayla Griffith finished with 10 points and six boards, her sister sophomore Alyssa Griffth with 10 points, five rebounds, three assists and two assists. Davis and senior Aza Swayzer each had seven points.
VS traveled to Dunkerton on Thursday for a non-conference and will be at Independence on Friday. The Vikettes will be home next week for two big conference games in Clear Creek-Amana on January 12 and Center Point-Urbana on January 15th. Along with VS and Benton, these four teams each are vying for the top spot in the WaMaC West this season.
“The WaMaC is tough and you never get a day off,” Haisman said. “These are competitive teams and so much fun to see. If we show up each game, we have a chance to make some noise in the conference this season.”