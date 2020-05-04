Today

Partly cloudy this morning. Increasing clouds with periods of showers this afternoon. High 61F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%.

Tonight

Showers this evening, becoming a steady rain overnight. Low 39F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.

Tomorrow

A steady rain in the morning. Showers continuing in the afternoon. High 51F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.