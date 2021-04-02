Vinton-Shellsburg’s ascendancy the past two soccer seasons has excluded one important thing for its veteran core — a win against its county rival.
With one 65-minute showing Thursday, the Vikings checked it off.
Vinton-Shellsburg began its season with a 10-0 mercy-rule win against Benton Community, ending it on CJ Rickels’ fourth goal in the 65th minute.
“This was our first time we beat them in all our years playing,” senior David Lapan-Islas said after scoring twice in a five-minute span. “They are obviously our county rivals, and we were looking forward to this game.”
Rickels opened the scoring in the second minute for the Vikings (1-0, 1-0 WaMaC West), taking a ball from around the 10-yard line on the Vinton-Shellsburg football field and driving toward goal on the left side. Rickels then put a close-range shot past Bobcats junior goalkeeper Koley Kelly.
“That was a great way to come out,” he said. “And to be honest, that’s what we expected out of ourselves knowing how we can play. We expect to do that as many times as we can this season.”
The Vikings posted more than 20 shots on goal. They forced Kelly to make 10 saves as the veteran ballclub got around, through and past an inexperienced Benton County defense.
“Vinton has started seven or eight for those kids for four years — well, three,” head coach Will Stockman said. “But they’ve been playing together since they were freshmen and it showed. It didn’t make them miss much of a beat from not playing last year.”
The Bobcats (0-1, 0-1) were assessed two yellow cards, with one going to Stockman in the 57th minute. Caden Archambeau picked up one in the seventh minute.
While the Vikings controlled the ball for much of the match, there was a 19-minute gap between Rickels’ lid-lifter and the team’s second goal. Ryan Moore scored off a feed from Rickels.
In the 26th minute, junior midfielder Kale Schulte blasted a shot from deep on the right side that flew in for a 3-0 advantage. Schulte nearly had multiple goals — at least two other rockets were wide or high, and one bounded off the top of the crossbar.
“I’ve played club with Kale for a few years, and I’ve seen him progress,” Lapan-Islas said. He’s done really well for himself, and he holds down our midfield real well.”
Rickels laughed.
“Kale is a freak athlete,” Rickels said. “He plays soccer year-round for club and you can tell he puts his work in. I always see him at a field, working. He’s going to be good, this hear and next year too.”
Gunnar Moen doubled his career varsity goal output by pushing across a score in the 29th minute for a 4-0 Vikings lead. Like Schulte, Moen was close to multiple goals nearly all contest.
“Gunnar has made the biggest progress out of anybody, I feel, so far this season,” Rickels said. “He grew like five inches and he has one of the strongest legs on the team.
“Nobody expected it out of him, but he’s definitely one of our best players.”
Stockman’s club had moments of clarity and solid play and even put a little pressure on Vikings’ goalkeepers Noah Lindauer and JJ Sloop, who split halves.
“We had some things that went well and we have to focus on that,” David Duwa said. “We know what we need to work on.”
Added classmate Caden Archambeau, “This was definitely a big learning experience for us. We have to see the things we can capitalize on and go from there.”