It’s not his, necessarily.
It’s theirs.
Vinton-Shellsburg senior midfielder David Lapan-Islas said as much after learning he was named WaMaC West Division Player of the Year recently.
“I feel very accomplished and even though it’s an individual award I have to give shout-outs to my teammates,” Lapan-Islas said Tuesday. “They helped me get to this point and helped me contribute everything I’ve accomplished for the team. That’s how I see it.”
Lapan-Islas scored 28 goals and dished out 13 assists from his attacking midfielder position this season as Vinton-Shellsburg (15-1) went 12-0 in WaMaC play and won the outright conference championship.
“It’s a tremendous accomplishment for him as an individual,” head coach Kyle McAbee said. “We’ve never had (this award) in program history, so it’s definitely another first for us to have as an award, as a team and more so for David.
“He holds every school record as far as scoring goes and he’ll graduate with the second-most assists in school history. Statistically, he’s the best player we’ve ever had.”
Lapan-Islas has collected 53 goals and 22 assists in his three years. He began as a holding midfielder as a freshman, then was switched to attacking midfielder as a sophomore and grew from there.
“He can score from anywhere quite prolifically,” McAbee said. “I always want him in the center of the field, involved in the attack and defense. Everything kind of ran through him.”
Lapan-Islas also called it a team award because the Vikings garnered several all-conference plaudits as well. Four V-S players were voted to the first team, with forward CJ Rickels, defender Ethan Rollinger and midfielder Damon Swenson joining Lapan-Islas.
Kale Schulte (seven goals, seven assists) and Ryan Moore (15 goals, seven assists) and Jesse Pladsen were named second team. Bennett Rickels and Gunnar Moen (six goals, four assists) were named to the recognition list.
“It gave me goosebumps seeing how many of us made it on that list,” Lapan-Islas said. “It’s amazing to see we had so many people get on that list this year.”
Rickels contributed 19 goals and 10 assists in 2021 and Swenson dropped 12 goals and 13 assists.
Rollinger scored twice and dished out four assists and was at the forefront of a defense that allowed just 10 goals, with six in the regular season, and snagged 12 shutouts.
“The first teamers are definitely the more elite players (that) the program has ever had,” McAbee said. “David, Damon, Ethan and CJ were all tremendous players who gave everything to the program every year. They are a great group of guys who worked hard and did everything they could to help the program be better.”
Vikettes’ Howes-Vonstein placed on first team
Vinton-Shellsburg’s girls team were awarded with five all-conference nods after it went 6-5 in conference play. The Vikettes were 10-8 overall.
Senior Lucy Howes-Vonstein was selected to the first team after the midfielder scored 12 goals and had three assists.
Classmate Madison Atkinson (four goals, one assist) and sophomore forward Abby Davis (22 goals, seven assists) were named to the second team. Senior Jaden Voshell (two goals, four assists) and junior Charlee Johnson (eight goals, eight assists) were selected to the recognition list.
CPU girls place seven on All-WaMaC lists
Center Point-Urbana’ second-place finish in the WaMaC West standings was honored recently as the Stormin’ Pointers (9-8) had seven players named to the WaMaC West all-conference teams.
Senior forward Nicole Lutz earned the highest area vote total on the girls team after scoring a team-best 14 goals and adding seven assists. Sophomore midfielder Madison Daily collected six goals and six assists and senior goalkeeper Sierra Davis made 135 saves for a team that lost just two games in its division.
Center Point went 8-4 in conference play and tied for fourth overall. It was second in the division.
Junior midfielder Keely Franck (two goals, nine assists) and sophomore midfielder Cassie Davis (five goals, two assists) were named to the second team. Junior defender Ryley Goebel (three goals, one assist) and freshman forward Ava Winger (four goals, four assists) were named to the recognition list.
Junior forward Gabe Hansen collected 10 of his team’s 29 goals this season and was awarded by the WaMaC by being voted to the boys’ West Division first team. He also had five assists.
The Stormin’ Pointers (7-11, 4-9) picked up a pair of second-teamers in seniors Luke Post (one assist) and Mathew Coller. Sophomore Ryan Keller and junior Nick Post (six goals) were named to the recognition list.
Benton girls best season results in conference plaudits
A new coach brought renewed enthusiasm from day one.
It also resulted in Benton Community’s best record in more than a decade and many conference awards.
The Bobcats won seven games (7-10) for the first time in more than 12 seasons and earned five WaMaC victories. They tied for fourth in the West division and tied for eighth overall.
As a result, the Bobcats earned two first team honorees, two second-team honorees and two recognition list honorees.
“I think it’s pretty indicative based on where we finished … I think it accurately reflects our position in the league this past season,” head coach Thomas Trainer said.
Senior forward Shakayla Lamer scored a season-record 22 goals and dished out 10 assists as the team collected 49 goals total. Classmate and defender Caitlin Keiper was the bedrock of a defense that gave up 45 goals but also picked up four shutouts. Both earned first team honors for their efforts.
“They both did a fantastic job the whole season having almost opposite roles,” Trainer said. “Both set the tone for us in practice every day and it translated to how we performed on the pitch this season.”
Grace Embretson (11 goals, five assists) and Kynzie Vollbrecht (eight goals, two assists) were named to the second team. Junior goalkeeper Sami Yardley (103 saves) and junior defender Alison Newton were voted onto the recognition list.
The double-digit win streak continued for Benton’s boys soccer team this season, with 11 wins and a five-win WaMaC West campaign. Much of the production had to do with a half-dozen players who earned All-WaMaC honors.
Senior Luis Hernandez was second on the team in scoring with 15 goals and seven assists; he and classmate Tyler Atkinson, a defender, were voted to the WaMaC West first team.
Sophomore Giancarlo Carbajal-Urena scored 16 goals and dished out seven assists and senior Nicson Franck chipped in one goal and one assist. They were voted to the second team.
Junior goalkeeper Koley Kelly made 161 saves and also scored two goals and had one assist. He and sophomore Nathan Rottman (five goals, one assist) were named to the recognition list.