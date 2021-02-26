It all made sense for David Lapan-Isalas.
The school was close to home and fit his needs.
He knew the coaching staff a little.
He got along with the players during his visit.
On Friday, the senior made it official by signing to play soccer for the next two years at Hawkeye Community College. Lapan-Islas joins Center Point-Urbana’s Ethan Sells and RedTails women’s soccer players Taryn Sutton (Vinton-Shellsburg) Riley Rosauer, Lauren Wagner and Lexi Wagner (Union) as area signees for the Waterloo school.
“It’s always been a goal of mine to play college soccer, and now I’m here,” Lapan-Islas said after signing. “It’s great.”
RedTails head coach Leo Driscoll knew of Lapan-Isalas after coming to the area in the summer of 2020 and quickly realized the Viking was a talent to watch for.
“I work for the local soccer club in Waterloo, and we’ve played against David’s (club) teams a number of times,” Driscoll said. “That’s what initially caught my eye.
“(He’s) super-hardworking, high energy and a tenacious player. And he’s also really good on the ball.”
Lapan-Islas has 25 goals and nine assists to his name for the Vikings. He has played youth and club soccer since he was five, and had an outlet to continue honing his skills when the 2020 high school spring season was cancelled.
“My son plays on the same club team with him, so I watched him play all last fall,” Vinton-Shellsburg head coach Keith McAbee said. “He’s constantly been working on his game and continues to get better and better.”
Said the senior, “Yeah it sucked last year that we didn’t get to play for high school season, but this past fall I had club season. Since I was a freshman I knew I wanted to go play college soccer, so I started preparing myself and doing things to help my chances of getting to do so.”
Lapan-Islas being a homegrown talent also piqued Driscoll’s interest.
“Being local is such a big benefit, too. It’s a big signing. We’ve had a high international base on the men’s side, so it’s nice to bring in someone like David who is a local who can add something different to the team.”
Lapan-Islas liked the campus’ proximity, size and academic opportunities.
“I feel like having a smaller school, for me, right now, is just better,” he said. “I liked the people there I met, and I like the coaching staff. I got to practice with the team a little bit and I felt good about that. It was just a good fit all-around.”
McAbee has known Lapan-Isalas for nearly all the latter’s life and beamed most of the morning during the signing session.
“I’m incredibly proud of him,” McAbee said. “He deserves everything he’s getting.”