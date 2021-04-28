Pick a person.
John Engler scored 11.5 points, led by a runner-up long jump finish (19-7.5). Elijah Kalous was third in the 110 hurdles (16.39) and sixth in the 400 hurdles (1:01.7). Logan Zearley was second in the 110 hurdles (16.22).
All three aided in relay efforts.
The point for head coach Aric Chvala was he saw his team battle for everything Tuesday night, including their point total. Vinton-Shellsburg placed fourth by one points over Denver (77-76), and would have had more had meet rules allowed for more than two scorers per team.
Zearley scored one of the junior varsity’s two points with his sixth-place long jump finish after Engler, Landyn Rowe (fifth, 18-9) and Zearley represented half the seven-person second heat.
“We’ve been in kind of a lull (recently) and tonight, we battled for every spot,” Chvala said. “That was one of the focus areas for us, competing for every spot no matter if it’s first-second-third or just wherever you finish. If you’re in a pack, we wanted to hold someone off or catch someone at the finish.”
JJ Sloop was second in the shot put (44-0) and most of the other points accrued were from relays that placed third (two) and no lower than fifth (one). Four Vikings relays placed fourth.
Vinton-Shellsburg was third in the 800 (1:35.9) and 3,200 (9:10.67) and fourth in the 400 (47.36), 1,600 (3:36.44), shuttle hurdle (1:07.58) sprint medley (1:40.03) and distance medley (4:12.67).
Ethan Rollinger collected all his points (five) from relay performances, as did at least four others.
Aldin Swanson and Preston Tippie went 4-5 in the 3,200 in 12:42.89 and 13:00.38, respectively.
“We started to do some of those things (to battle more) and they showed in personal bests or better placements. When those get better, the results come with it,” Chvala said. “I think we performed by far our best meet of the year tonight.
“I think we put ourselves in a better position as a team after tonight than we were coming in. That’s exciting.”