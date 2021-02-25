WATERLOO — The return trip was slightly off frame.
But being back was redemption for the seniors.
A year after missing the Class 1A state meet, Vinton-Shellsburg’s boys placed seventh out of eight teams with a score of 2,884 Wednesday at Cadillac XBC. The Vikings were 245 pins better than Forest City, and just 65 behind Shenandoah (2,949).
Louisa-Muscatine won the championship with a 3,414.
“I don’t think it’s the result we wanted, but it’s the result we got,” senior Eli Powers said. “We did our best, did what we could. All we can do is control how we threw (the ball). That’s what we tried to do.”
Coach Amber Pattee echoed his thoughts.
“I agree with (Eli),” she said. “We’ve had better days, but we shot 2,800, which is standard for us. Unfortunately, it just wasn’t our day. Some days, the pins fall. Some days they don't. Today wasn’t ours, but the seniors went out smiling and that’s worth more.”
Ayden Bearbower, Powers and Matthew Rippel concluded their careers at state after participating as sophomores and missing out
Each had moments of brilliance Wednesday, such as Bearbower finishing Game 2 with four consecutive strikes to increase his score from a 122 to a 162 or Power putting up three strikes among his 10 baker game rolls or Rippel helping a team run of four strikes in both individual games.
“We feed off things like that, and it builds into more,” Bearbower said of his run or the team runs.
Added Powers, “Our coaches always say strikes are contagious, and they really are. We just have to keep our energy up once it gets up.”
Vinton-Shellsburg bowled a 1,994 in its two individual games to tie for sixth with Clarinda, but couldn’t build more on it during their baker games. The Vikings broke 200 only once in five baker games with a 215, but their final baker game was a 195.
Riley Richart rolled a 448 during the individual games to place 13th overall. The junior also rolled two turkeys and two double-strike frames to end four of his five baker-game rolls.
Bearbower and Richart both opened the first individual game with five consecutive strikes, and Richart bounced back from missing a second-frame spare in Game 2 to roll six consecutive strikes. He scored a 236 in the second game after a 212 in the first.
Parker Arnold rolled a 407 with a 188/219 split. Alex Funk registered a 377 with a 208/169 split. Rippel put down a 368 (192/176), Bearbower had a 344 (182/162) and Powers closed with a 343 (174/169).
“They’ve grown so much, even just this season,” Pattee said. “Their bowling ability has grown, their competitiveness has grown. The ending isn’t exactly what we wanted but that’s OK. We came here to bowl, and we did that.”
Bearbower fought back tears as the realization of his career ending took hold.
“We put everything out there,” he said. “It didn’t come out the way we thought it would, but that’s OK. We had fun out there.
“It was awesome. I wouldn’t have wanted to do it with anybody else.”