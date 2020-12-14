Vinton-Shellsburg wrestling continued WaMaC dual action with a trip to South Tama on Thursday, defeating Clear Creek-Amana 36-30 and falling to the host Trojans 52-29.
“Both the other schools hadn’t had much action yet and believe that was South Tama’s first duals of the season,” coach Brian Sheston said. “They were itching for competition. We always know we’ll face tough competition with South Tama each year.”
Two forfeits would go to the Vikings as they pulled out an early lead. The Clippers would come back to tie the dual at 30 with junior Brady Ortner up at 138 lbs for the final match. The State qualifier pinned his man in the second period for the win. VS got two additional pins from freshman Carter Lamont at 120 lbs and junior Caleb Rouse at 220 lbs.
“Brady looked better than what he did last week and more aggressive,” Sheston said. “With close matches like this, I told the guys you have to be aware of the situation as a team. It comes down to decisions versus pins, giving up three instead of six. We gave up pins we probably shouldn’t have. I value individual accomplishments, but these team wins are nice to have.”
VS gave up a single forfeit to South Tama in a dual that saw all but one match end in a fall. The Trojans scored 36 points straight before the Vikings would get five pins from freshman Aldin Swanson at 106 lbs, Lamont at 120 lbs, Ortner at 138 lbs, senior Damon Swenson at 145 lbs and freshman Jacob Howe at 152 lbs. A technical point was taken off each team.
“We had some good individual performances, but South Tama is a more experienced team up and down their lineup,” Sheston said. “They have a lot of juniors and seniors, while we have a lot of freshmen. Our young guys need that competition to keep getting better and better. We will hopefully have plenty of matches this season to keep improving each week.”
The Vikings will be home on Thursday to host Iowa City Regina and Marion for a triangular. VS will head to Iowa Falls-Alden on Saturday for a tournament before winter break. The season is set to resume on Saturday, Jan. 2 with duals at Solon.