There was nothing pretty about Vinton-Shellsburg’s 7-6 win over the Sailors of Columbus Catholic on Friday, especially when the exact opposite was expected out of this final tuneup before District play begins next week for the Vikings.
“We knew [Columbus Catholic] was a pretty explosive team offensively and have been traditionally,” V-S coach Jim Womochil said. “We put up 405 yards of total offense last week, so I thought this would be a shootout.”
The total opposite was in store for Vikings as neither squad was able to sustain a long drive in the first quarter. Penalties were plenty on both sides, but it would be a personal foul and then a face mask that would move the chains and put the Sailors in scoring position. It was also a penalty on Columbus that backed them up and miss the PAT. Senior quarterback Brooks Erickson responded with a 16-yard keeper and sophomore Benett Rickels punched what would end up being the winning PAT.
“Things got personal and it ends up pushing back that PAT for the difference in the game,” Womochil said. “CJ Rickels was unable to play and kick, so his brother stepped in to be the difference maker in only his second varsity game.”
But a whole half still remained and one score could make all the difference in a slugfest such as this night. Yet as the Sailors were presented opportunities, penalties, a missed field goal and turnovers cost the visitors points.
“There are a lot of plays that you look back on and I'm sure Waterloo is kicking themselves a little bit, but we are kicking ourselves for those personal fouls too,” Womochil said. “The flip side is the fumbles that force those situations. We made those plays when we needed them the most.”
Erickson led the way for the Viking offense with 63 yards on 16 carries and the touchdown, followed by junior Max Vasquez with 55 yards on 14 carries. The Vikings were held to only 22 receiving yards. Junior Taylor Anderson had five total tackles, followed by senior Ethan Rollinger and junior Kaden Kingsburg with 4.5 tackles each.
“I’m proud of our defense playing their tails off,” Womochil said. “They pulled off this win after an emotional loss against Benton last week. There have been missed opportunities these last two weeks because of lack of discipline. We’ve addressed individual players. We don’t have a lot of depth this year, but unfortunately we will remove players if it continues. In practice, it’s the next man in if things don’t change.”
V-S will finish their three-game homestand with South Tama next week to open District play. The Vikings are currently 1-1 on the season.
Check out photos on SmugMug at: vintonnewspapers.smugmug.com/V-S-Football-vs-Columbus-Catholic-942020/