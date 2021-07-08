Unbridled joy.
For the second time this season, Vinton-Shellsburg walked off a diamond with a win at hand.
The way it won, however, on Wednesday at the middle school provided the aforementioned feeling — a 13-0, five-inning mercy rule win against Oelwein, the Vikings’ first since May 22, 2019.
“We just hope we can keep playing good baseball,” catcher Quinn Cornell said. “Obviously we’ve struggled a lot this season, but getting two wins is a big accomplishment for us compared to last year. I’m proud of this team, how far we’ve come.”
It began with a nine-run bottom of the first. Well, technically, it began with starter Travis Hantz shaking off a one-out single and two-out walk in the top of the first, but that transitioned into a frame that saw five consecutive Vikings reach before an out.
“The offense was fantastic,” Hantz said. “We batted around once in the inning and twice in the game. And we kept it going the second inning to give ourselves more of a cushion.”
The Huskies (3-26) made a pitching change after Vinton-Shellsburg (2-26) got No. 8 batter Landyn Rowe to reach on a fielder’s choice and sent seven other batters to the plate in the frame.
Brooks Erickson reached to open the inning and Curtis Erickson followed with a well-placed bunt single. Cornell walked and JJ Sloop drove in the Ericksons with a single for a 2-0 lead and Levi Ferguson followed with an RBI single of his own.
After a flyout to right, Kale Schulte walked. Rowe reached on the fielder’s choice, which saw Schulte tagged out, to score another run.
Hantz reached on an error to plate another two runs, and Brooks doubled in courtesy runner Owen Mullinex for a 7-0 advantage. Curtis earned another infield single, then Cornell and Sloop drove the brothers in with RBI singles for the final tallies of the frame.
Four runs scored after the fielder’s choice.
“Top to bottom, again, our bats were there,” head coach Cole Robertson said. “We’ve been working really, really hard in the cage on timing, working on really driving the baseball. Tonight, it was clicking for us.
“Other than Quinn’s triple down the line, every hit was gap-to-gap up the middle or in the outfield.”
Hantz went through another 1-2-3 inning, and was pulled after the host scored three more in the second.
“It was nice we only got two innings in from him because we wanted to keep him on a pitch count,” Cornell said. “Right at 25 is where we wanted him and he got the job done tonight.”
Cornell tripled in Mullinex, Brooks and Curtis after Hantz singled, Brooks was hit by a pitch and Curtis walked. All four reached base with two outs again.
“Our bats came along really well,” Cornell said. “We hit the ball like crazy today.”
Zach Staab took over for Hantz and allowed three walks over three innings. All three came in the fourth, but Staab induced a groundout to the mound to end the frame. He struck out four.
“I think that Zack Staab pitched incredibly,” Hantz said. “He came out for three innings and threw strikes and got out of some jams. He kept the game right where we needed it to be. I give him a lot of credit.”
Cornell brought Mullinex home with a two-out single in the fourth. The Vikings left the bases loaded in the frame.
Cornell went 3 for 3 with five RBI and Curtis Erickson also went 3 for 3; Curtis also stole a base. Sloop drove in three on two hits while Hantz drove in two on two hits.
Brooks Erickson and Ferguson also garnered two hits apiece. Brooks and Sloop were also hit by pitches; Rowe and Staab each stole bases.
The Vikings hosted Mount Vernon on Thursday to close WaMaC play, and will host Charles City on Monday.