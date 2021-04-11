Still clean.
The Vikings continued to roll early in the season, claiming a 4-0 WaMaC victory against Independence on Friday in Vinton. Vinton-Shellsburg (3-0, 3-0) has yet to be scored on.
David Lapan-Islas and CJ Rickels played give-and-go all night, and each came away with two goals and two assists. The Vikings scored all four goals in the second half.
Noah Lindauer and JJ Sloop each made one save.
Benton 10, Maquoketa 0
The Bobcats (3-2, 1-1) put in four first-half goals and six second-half tallies in a road win that pushed them over .500. No individual statistics were available.
Girls soccer
Center Point-Urbana 10, West Delaware 0
Behind Madison Daily’s hat trick and two helpers, Center Point-Urbana won its first match of the season Friday in West Delaware. The Stormin Pointers (1-2, 1-1 WaMaC) put up eight first-half goals and saw eight players score. Ava Winger added two goals and both Kassidy Otto and Alivia Sweeney contributed one goal and two assists..Cassie Davis and Keely Frank each chipped in a goal and an assist in the mercy-rule win.
Sierra Davis made one save and Emerson Fleming made two.
Vikettes remain undefeated
VInton-Shellsburg scored five goals at Independence on Friday to move to 2-0. The Vikettes put in three in the first half and two in the second. Sophomore Abby Davis scored four of the five goals while junior Charlee Johnson punched in her first of the season.
Golf
Benton boys get three under 50 in road outing
On Thursday, the Bobcats shot a 205 during a triangular hosted by Clear Creek-Amana. Full team results for all three teams were unavailable. AJ Parker and Matthew Parmenter each shot a 48. Dylan Niebes (49) and Ryann Finn 60 followed as the rest of the scoring quartet.
Stormin Pointer girls second at triangular
On Thursday during a triangular at Lake Macbridge Golf Course hosted by Solon, Center Point-Urbana’s girls golf team shot a 238 to finsih runner-up to Solon by five strokes.
Ryah Bergeron tied for first with a 52. Trista Kula (61), Ella Person (62), Sarah Manely (63) and Lauren Langridge (63) all finished within two strokes of each other.
Center Point-Urbana boys second at triangular
On Thursday, the Stormin Pointer boys carded a 186 to earn runner-up behind Solon. CPU was one stroke ahead of Marion. No individual scores were available.
Union Community splits against Aplington-Parkersburg
On Thursday at Legend Trail Golf Club in Parkersburg, the Knights girls golf team carded a 242 for a dual win. The Falcons only had three golfers register scores, led by freshman Kendall Riherd’s 54.
Union’s Eden Hansen shot a 55 and was followed by the rest of the Union scoring quartet of Alivia Mulligan (60), Emma Deaton (63) and Sarah Michaels (64).
The Knights boys picked up a medal when Lincoln Mehlert placed first with a 37, but Union fell by four strokes (168-172) to Aplington-Parkersburg. Josef Schmitz (42) tied for fourth. Mack Schmitz (45) was sixth, and both Joe Bistline and Jackson Slater shot a 46 to tie for seventh.
Track and field
Boys
Benton Community, VInton-Shellsburg compete at Clear Creek-Amana
Both the Bobcats and Vikings ran at the Clear Creek-Amana Boys Invitational on Thursday. No team scores were kept, but several Bobcats and Vikings placed within the top-6 of their events.
In the 200-meter dash, Benton’s Sam Wallace (second, 23.58) and Vinton-Shellsburg’s Alontae Wilson (fifth, 24.42) both clocked under 24.5 seconds. Wallace was fifth in the long jump (19-7) while Wilson was seventh (18-8.75).
Benton’s Grant Lange was 0.41 seconds faster then VS’s John Engler in the 400 (55.42-55.83) as they went 3-4. The Bobcats’ Colin Buch was third in the 400 hurdles (59.31).
Viking CJ Rickels won the high jump by an inch at 6-1 while Benton’s Noah Franck was sixth at 5-4.
Benton won the distance medley relay (3:43.13) and was second in the sprint medley relay (1:36.72). Vinton-Shellsburg was fifth in the 800 relay and sixth in the distance medley relay.
Girls
Vikettes second at Marion
Vinton-Shellsburg scored 127 points on Thursday at Matrion, but it was eight shy of the host for a team victory at the Marion Early Bird Invitational.
Leah Hendrickson won the 100-meter dash (13.79 seconds), placed second in the 200 (28.45) and was third in the 100 hurdles (18.21) to lead the Vikettes. Kayla Griffith won the 400 (1:04.69) and was fourth in the high jump (4 feet, 6 inches) and Abby Bartz won the shot put (38-5.5). Other top-3 individual placements included Brylee Bruce (second, discus, 103-3), Peytin Clemensen (second, long jump, 14-3.75),Jade Coots (second, 400, 1:08.16) and Sophia Kreutner (third, shot put, 33-2).
All seven relays placed top-4, with the shuttle hurdle relay claiming runner-up.
Bobcats score 43 points at Clear Creek-Amana invitational
Benton’s girls placed 14th during the girls meet Friday. No individual results were available.