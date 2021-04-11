Today

Some clouds this morning will give way to generally sunny skies for the afternoon. High 59F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.

Tonight

Generally clear. Low 37F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph.

Tomorrow

Partly cloudy skies. High 53F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.