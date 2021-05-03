Nine up, nine down. The juggernaut rolls on.
The Vikings scored six second-half goals to trounce South Tama on Friday in Tama. They’ve collected 46 assists on 67 goals this year.
David Lapan-Islas put together a hat trick and two assists and Ryan Moore netted two goals and an assist for Vinton-Shellsburg (9-0, 9-0 WaMaC West).
JJ Sloop made four saves.
Vinton-Shellsburg girls 10, South Tama 0
The Vikettes (4-4, 4-3) got back over .500 in WaMaC West play with an eight-goal second half to mercy-rule the Trojans on Friday in Vinton.
No statistics were available as of press time.
Beckman Catholic boys 5, Benton 0
The Trailblazers (9-2, 5-1) scored two in the first half and three in the second Friday in Dyersville.
Beckman Catholic girls 3, Benton Community 1
The Trailblazers (2-7, 2-4) scored twice in the second half to pull away from the Bobcats (3-4, 3-4) in a WaMaC East vs. West matchup on Friday in Van Horne. No individual Benton statistics were available as of press time.
Xavier girls 5, Center Point-Urbana 0
Sierra Davis made 10 saves for the Stormin Pointers (5-5) on Friday.
Gladbrook Reinbeck girls 2, Union 1
The Rebels (3-5, 1-0 NICL) scored in overtime to pick up the NICL win on Thursday in Gladbrook. Jaiden Bush scored for the Knights (2-5, 0-1) and Dacey Powell made nine saves. Reagan Sorenson had an assist.
Golf
Vinton-Shellsburg girls close week at 18-hole tournament
The Vikettes competed in their first 18-hole tournament Friday during the Independence Invitational at Three Elms Golf Course. Vinton-Shellsburg placed third with a 444.
“This was a new experience for several of our team,” head coach Janet Woodhouse said.
Abbye Hendryx shot a 106, with a 55-52 split, to place eighth overall. Aly Smith shot a 111 (55-56) and Kate Hyland posted a 113 (55-58).
“Kate had a good day; she helped out team score and also had the low-putt total for VS,” Woodhouse said. “Kate had no experience before this season, so this speaks to her work ethic and ability to tackle a new sport.
“Abbye continues to score well and Aly was second on the team for the first time. She putted well.”
Carly Bendull and Christina Harrelson each shot a 114.
Vinton-Shellsburg previously was second at a Tuesday triangular (215), falling to Marion by three strokes and second to West Delaware by 10 (204-214) during a triangular Monday.
Harrelson (51) and Hendryx (53) led the way while Bendull and Smantha Walron both posted a 58 to round out the team scoring Tuesday. On Monday, Hendryx (51), Bendull (53), Brynn Patterson (54) and Aly Smith (56) combined for the team score.
Vinton-Shellsburg boys third at triangular
On Thursday, the Vikings shot a 187 at Wildcat Golf Course in Shellsburg, six strokes behind Clear Creek-Amana. No individual scores were available as of press time. On Wednesday, Vinton-Shellsburg was third at the Maquoketa Invitational. No team or individual scores were available as of press time.
Solon girls 198, Benton 204
The Bobcats fell by six strokes on Friday at a triangular hosted by South Tama. The Trojans didn’t have a full team.
Tiffany Schnor shot a 50 to lead Benton, with Madilyn Colbuen (51) and Madelyn Wolf (51) a stroke behind. Ava Heeren (52) closed out the scoring.
Benton boys fourth at quadrangular
The Bobcats shot a 204 during a quadrangular Thursday at South Tama. Dylan Niebes shot a 47 and Matthew Parmenter posted a 49. Ty Kulbartz and AJ Parker both shot a 54.
Center Point-Urbana teams third at separate triangulars
On Thursday at their home triangular, the Stormin Pointers girls carded a 225 to place third. No individual scores were available as of press time.
The boys team placed third at a triangular in West Delware, shooting a 201.
Joseph Metzen tied for fourth with a 47, followed by Christian Burkhart (50), Brayden Beck (51) and Ben Opfer (53).
On Friday, the girls golf team shot a 493 at the Mustang Invitational. No individual scores were reported as of press time.