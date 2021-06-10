The V-S No. 2 team of Kate Hyland and Carter Lamont shot a 90 during the Class 2A state co-ed golf tournament Tuesday at Elmwood Country Club in Marshalltown.
The pair split the course evenly with a 45 on the front and 45 on the back during the alternate shot format.
Vinton-Shellsburg’s Brayden Almquist and Christina Harrelson shot a 96, with a 48/48 split.
Baseball
Vinton-Shellsburg remains winless
The Vikings fell to 0-7, 0-4 in WaMaC play, after Maquoketa won 12-2 and 12-1 on Tuesday in Maquoketa.
Landyn Rowe went 1 for 2 with a double, run batted in and run and Kale Schulte went 1 for 2 with a run in the first game. The Vikings took a 1-0 lead in the second when Quinn Cornell scored, but the lead was quickly dashed.
Cornell went 2 for 3 while Ethan Rollinger and JJ Sloop each went 1 for 2 in that contest.
Benton swept by Clear Creek-Amana
A five-run second inning and 10 runs in the final three were the respective blows as the Clippers beat the Bobcats 7-3 in Game 1 and 13-3 in Game 2 during a WaMaC doubleheader Tuesday in Van Horne.
Cade Timmerman went 5 for 7 with a double, two RBI a steal and a run in the doubleheader for the Bobcats (2-5, 2-4). Zane Frese went 4 for 8 with a double, triple, RBI and run. Evan Daugherty and Landon Schmueker each went 3 for 6.
Easton Patterson pitched 5 2/3 innings of two-hit relief in Game 1. He struck out six.
Softball
Union Community 14, Wapsie Valley 8
During a Northeast Iowa Cedar League doubleheader that turned into a single game Wednesday in La Porte City, the Knights scored nine in the bottom of the fourth to pull ahead for good.
The second game was rescheduled for Thursday in Fairbank because of heat issues.
Union coleldted 11 hits, with Sydney Anton, Allie Driscol (two RBI, four runs, steal), Averie Knoop (one RBI) Sarah Roberts (three RBI) each picking up a pair.
Jocleyn Gates (two runs) drove in four and Union’s 1-2-3 batters combined to hit 5 for 12 with 11 RBI and six runs scored.
Anton scored three times and Breanna Weltzin scored twice.
Roberts allowed 10 hits, six walks and four earned runs. She struck out five.
Center Point-Urbana on losing skid
The Stormin Pointers (4-6, 2-4 WaMaC) have dropped four straight games after a doubleheader sweep Wednesday at Solon. Shaelyn Hansen hit a two-run single to tie Game 2 at 3, but CPU fell, 5-3. It lost Game 1, 8-2.
On Monday, West Delaware scored four in the third of Game 1 and held on for a 5-3 victory, then scored two apiece in the first, third and sixth innings and held on for an 8-5 win.