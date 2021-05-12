The Vikettes carded a 430 to place fifth during the WaMaC Super Meet on Monday at Pin Oaks Golf Course in Manchester.
Vinton-Shellsburg’s scoring quartet was within 10 strokes of each other. The Vikettes were one stroke ahead of Independence.
“We were pleased with our team finishing at fifth place; several of the teams we bested today were ahead of us at Amana last week at the West Division meet,” head coach Janet Woodhouse said. “And it shows that every stroke matters.”
Christina Harrelson (104, 17th) and Kate Hyland (105, 19th) earned all-conference second team honors while Aly Smith shot a 107 and was a stroke off being in the top 20. She placed 24th.
“That’s quite an accomplishment for Kate, as she only started playing golf this spring,” Woodhouse said. “Our putting has improved; Kate and Aly were low for our team with 38 each for the 18 holes.”
Carly Bendull and Abbye Hendry each shot a 114.
Benton Community (456) topped Center Point-Urbana by one stroke. Madelyn Wolf shot a 107 from the sixth spot in the lineup to pace the Bobcats, who saw Ava Heeren (110) Tiffany Schnor (118) and Ella Hayden (121) round out the team scoring.
The Stormin Pointers’ Ryah Bergeron placed ninth with a 98. Lauren Langridge (117), Ella Person (120) and Addison Weber (122) rounded out the team score.
Union boys golf second at NICL meet
They get one more shot at Hudson.
So far, the Knights have come up short on four other chances to best the Pirates, including Monday’s NICL meet at the Fox Ridge Golf Course in Dike.
Hudson carded a 324, with Union six strokes behind at 330.
The Knights were ahead of Aplington-Parkersburg by two.
“As a whole we shot a score that we had estimated we would shoot, however, the guys certainly weren’t satisfied with their overall play afterward,” head coach Ryan Slater said. “Hudson, ourselves, and A/P were at the top of the conference all season on average and that is how we ended the day as well.”
Hudson’s No. 4 golfer, Levi Budreau shot a 78 to tie Union’s Lincoln Mehlert for fourth place.
Mehlert and Josef Schmitz (83) made the all-conference first team; Schmitz shot an 83.
TJ Freeland brought in an 84 and Mack Schmitz rounded out our scoring with an 85.
The Knights girls placed eighth out of eight teams with a 486.
“My assistant coach (Caleb Reel) went with the girls to Sumner for the conference meet so I don’t have too much insight on it. We shot in line with our season averages for the most part,” Slater said. “We have kind of taken a small step backwards in the last week or two after some good performances in our last two home meets. It doesn’t get any easier for us unfortunately as we play in a 3A sectional at Clermont on Monday.”
Union’s boys played in an 18-hole tournament Saturday in Waterloo.Mehlert shot an 80 to earn medalist honors for the 15th time in his career, which ties Reel for the school record.
“This is a pretty impressive number considering both only had three years of competition,” Slater said. “We have had a lot of fun this year with the countdown to see if Lincoln could catch him. We still have a few more big meets to go in the postseason, so we are excited to see where he ends up at.”
Mack Schmitz shot an 85 to place third. Joe Bistline (89) and Josef Schmitz (90) rounded out the scoring.
Soccer
Benton boys 9, West Delaware 1
Giancarlo Carbajal-Ureña scored two goals and added two assists and Cole Gehling and Koley Kelly each scored twice Monday in West Delaware.
The Bobcats (10-6, 5-2 WaMaC) have won two consecutive and five of their last six to surge above .500. Luis Hernandez accumulated two assists.
Track
Union boys 10th at Aplington
Led by Tyler Wilson and Conner Prestemon, the Knights scored 36.33 points on Monday in Aplington in a tuneup for Thursday’s district meet.
Wilson led a 4-5 long jump finish (18-3.5) with Joren Fisher (18-0.5) and Prestermon was fourth in the 400 (56.35).
Union girls fourth at Denver
Led by Aubrey Gates and Ellie Rathe, the Knights scored 69 points to top Jesup by 8.5 on Monday in Denver.
Ellie Rathe won the 1,500 (5:24.58) and scored 10 points while Gates was second in the high jump (5-3) and scored 12.5 points as the Knights tuned up for Thursday’s district meet.
The 800 relay won in 1:55.2.
Ava Mills was third in the 100 hurdles (17.09), sixth in the long jump (13-9) and eighth in the 400 hurdles (1:21.15). Allie Driscol was fourth in the 200 (28.0) and scored 10.25 points.