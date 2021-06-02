MARSHALLTOWN — Bitter cold. Biting rain. Blowing wind.
While Brayden Almquist didn’t seem too pleased with his performance, Vinton-Shellsburg head coach Chad Pettyjohn believed it was a decent job for the Vikings’ first Class 3A state participant since 2016.
Almquist tied for 11th during the Class 3A championship at Elmwood Golf Course in Marshalltown, carding a two-day 161 to tie with Mid-Prairie’s Dominic McCain, whom he was in a quartet with for Friday’s final round.
Both players posted 81s on Thursday and 80s on Friday.
“Obviously I’m awful proud of him,” Pettyjohn said. “I thought he battled through some really tough conditions — and everybody did as far as that goes.
“But when you’re an individual and you’re there on your own, to stay mentally focused and battle through everything I think is pretty hard for a young man.”
Four bogeys put Almquist at four over par (39) after the opening nine holes Friday, but he made up a stroke with a birdie on the par-4 No. 11.
Almquist hit a rough patch on 13 and 14, however, posting a double-bogey on 13 after having to tee off twice and a triple bogey on 14 after driving right of the fairway and trapping himself at the front edge of the sand in a bunker.
The No. 14 hole gave Almquist trouble both days — he double-bogeyed it during Thursday’s first round. Almquist posted three double bogeys, the triple and the birdie over 36 holes. He bogeyed 13 and parred 18.
“He posted a couple good scores, gave himself an opportunity to get into that top seven where he could earn a medal and it just didn’t work out for him. But he put himself in position and to finish 11th in the state in those conditions, I thought that was outstanding.”