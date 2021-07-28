One league win won’t get a team much recognition.
Yet three Viking seniors were honored on the WaMaC West all-conference lists recently. The voting was done by coaches and took into account conference-only statistics.
Catcher Quin Cornell was named to a second-team utility slot while classmates Brooks Erickson and Travis Hantz were named honorable mention/recognition.
Cornell batted .357 (25 for 70) with 14 runs batted in, nine runs scored, two doubles, one triple and five walks.
Head coach Cody Robertson noted Cornell’s numbers were comparable to second-team catcher Jordan Bly of South Tama but was pleased Cornell was named to the second team.
“Quinn obviously played well and our conference is obviously a very, very tough one,” Robertson said. “Realistically, he is the definition of a utility guy — he could have played wherever for us and he did the greatest good behind the plate for us.”
Hantz claimed the program’s lone conference win on the mound, an 11-4 victory against South Tama. He threw seven innings and allowed six hits two walks and three hit batters. He gave up two earned runs and struck out 11.
He also claimed both wins the Vikings accrued in 2021.
“When he was on and he was pitching well, we were playing our best baseball,” Robertson said. “That’s evident of our wins. He was a difference-maker for us on the mound.”
Erickson was the designated hitter in 31 games this season, including most of the WaMaC contests.
“Brooks just hit,” Robertson said. “He started off in the three hole and moved up to the leadoff spot. He was crucial for us offensively … he was able to hit and did very well in the leadoff spot for us.”