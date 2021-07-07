INDEPENDENCE — Tense. Tough. Tears.
The WaMaC West season series between Vinton-Shellsburg and Independence was split, with the Mustangs earning a 4-2 victory and the Vikettes claiming a 4-3 win.
They gathered together Tuesday during the Class 3A Region 5 quarterfinal and the Mustangs pulled off a 2-0 win.
“A 2-0 ballgame? You’ll take that any night of the week,” VS head coach Bari Parrott said. “We just didn’t score enough runs. That’s the way the game goes sometimes. But at the end of the day, it was a good game.”
The game was a pitching duel between the home team’s Allison Kleve and the road team’s duo of Anna Becker and Peytin Clemensen.
Kleve allowed just two hits, with senior Mackenzie Hansel-Walker and sophomore Abby Davis picking up base hits in the sixth inning.
Davis’ came one batter after Hansel-Walker broke up the no-hitter. Davis’ single moved pinch-runner Tess Erickson to second, and both moved over a base on a dropped third strike call.
However, Sophia Kreutner’s 2-2 batted ball was a hard-hit flyout to right field to end the game and the Vikettes’ season. Vinton-Shellsburg (12-25) claimed just four total baserunners.
“We had somebody on first base in the second and Keira (Ott) roped a ball to center and it was caught,” Parrott said. “Second and third in the sixth and couldn’t get them in. And Ash(lie Meyer) led off the seventh with a hard-hit ball that was caught.
“We had some chances and we hit some balls hard. Just hit them right at people.”
Brylee Bruce drew a walk to lead off the fourth but was caught stealing. Meyer reached on an error in the second but was stranded there.
Davis bobbled a ball off the bat of Independence’s Brooke Beatty to open the home team’s second and she came around to score on a two-out single by Kleve. The Mustangs (18-24) didn’t score again until Addi Bailey drove in Natalie Doyle on another two-out hit in the fifth. Kleve and Bella Louvar each went 2 for 3 and Rachel Eddy hit a double.
“I’ll tell you what, I was really proud of the way — I told them out there, ‘We can walk out of here tonight knowing we didn’t beat ourselves,’” Parrott said. “We didn’t give them any runs on (direct) errors. We played a nice solid defensive game.”
Bailey’s RBI drew Parrott out of the dugout to switch from Becker to Clemensen. Clemensen threw 1 1/3 innings and allowed just two hits. She struck out one.
Becker went 4 2/3 innings, allowing seven hits but just the two runs. She walked one and struck out two.
“Both girls pitched extremely well tonight,” Parrott said. “I told them before we came we were going to err on the side of caution. I’d rather (change them up) too soon than too late. If you wait until it’s too late, the game is over.
“That was a decision to go as soon as we needed too to change it up.”
Kallea Christy, Ott, Hansel-Walker and Geordyn Webster all played their last game. Ott collected three assists and a putout at third. Webster claimed a putout in right field.