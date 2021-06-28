Peytin Clemensen shut the Cardinals out, and the Vikettes salvaged a split with their WaMaC foes on Thursday.
Clemensen earned the win in relief during an 8-6 victory; Vinton-Shellsburg fell, 5-1 in Maquoketa as well.
Clemensen pitched in both contests; she totaled six innings and allowed just one hit, one walk and a hit batter. She also struck out one for the Vikettes (8-21, 4-16).
Anna Becker allowed two earned runs in five innings of the 5-1 loss.
Julia Johnson (run batted in, two runs scored) and Geordyn Webster (RBI, stolen base, walk, run) garnered three hits apiece while Brylee Bruce, Sophia Kreutner and Ashlie Meyer each picked up two hits.
The Vikettes’ games Saturday at Monticello were rained out.
Benton softball .500 over weekend
The Bobcats softball team went 2-2 through games Thursday and Friday, splitting with North Linn, beating Dubuque Hempstead and falling to Bettendorf.
Benton (17-12) beat the Lynx, 9-4, to give North Linn its third loss and fell, 7-2, on Thursday. The Bobcats beat Dubuque Hempstead, 6-0, and lost to Bettendorf, 8-0.
Jessa DeMoss and Hope Moore each earned victories in the circle; DeMoss allowed four earned runs to North Linn as she threw a complete game. Moore walked six and struck out four in the win against the Mustangs.
Katelyn Buscher went 6 for 13 with four RBI and Jaida Lyons was 4 for 9 with three RBI, two walks and two runs.
Gabby McKee collected four hits, including a home run; she also doubled, stole a base and two RBI.
Ana Glawe, Sarah Gorkow, Hannah Greiner, Moore and Emma Townsley each accrued three hits.
Union softball goes 1-2 over weekend
The Knights (7-15) beat South Tama on Friday in La Porte City and then split a pair of games Saturday, falling 16-3 to Don Bosco and beating GMG, 11-1.
Sarah Roberts pitched all but a couple innings in total; she totaled seven hits allowed and five earned runs over 12 innings in the victories. She walked four, hit three and struck out nine in the wins.
Allie Driscol was 6 for 9 with six RBI, five runs and three steals. Jocelyn Gates went 4 for 9 with a home run and five RBI while Ava Mills was 4 for 9. Brigitte Rohrer acquired three hits, four runs and two steals.
Center Point-Urbana softball washed out over the weekend
The Alburnett/Linn-Mar tournament was washed out Saturday because of rain. The Stormin Pointers (11-15) fell, 8-6, to North Scott on Friday and were tied with Fort Madison in the eighth inning on Friday before the game was postponed.
No statistics for either game was available as of press time.
Benton baseball splits with Linn-Mar
The Bobcats pulled out a thrilling 4-3, 10-inning win and collected a 5-2 loss on Thursday in Van Horne.
In the loss, Benton and Linn-Mar were tied at 2 going into the seventh before the Lions scored three in the top of the seventh.
Aidan Thompson went 3 for 7 with three RBI and two doubles while Cade Timmerman homered and both Aiden Albertsen and Zane Frese each had two hits.
Jordan Thys threw three innings of relief to pick up the win, giving up two hits and striking out one. Timmerman threw seven innings, mixing in four strikeouts with three walks and three earned runs.
Zane Frese went six innings, striking out five with two walks and a hit batter, in the second game.