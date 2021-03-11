Everyone mentioned it.
Kayla Griffith, the Vikettes’ senior guard.
Lucy Howes-Vonstein, her class- and backcourtmate.
Multiple coaches, whenever they talked with Vinton-Shellsburg head coach Rich Haisman.
They all noted the second-year coach’s impact on the program. Haisman propelled the squad to its first year above .500 in a decade when the Vikettes went 12-11 last season. The encore saw Vinton-Shellsburg collect 18 wins this season, the program’s most in more than 15 years.
Haisman was named the Iowa Basketball Coaches Association Class 3A Region 4 Coach of the Year. He was also chosen as the Iowa Girls Coaches Association Class 3A Northeast Coach of the Year.
“In the past four years the senior group and I have been able to be a part of something really special,” Howes-Vonstein said. “From winning only (four) games in a season to claiming the WaMaC (West) title with 18 wins.
“Junior year it was reenergizing to have him because he is so passionate about our team. He made us work hard in order to achieve what he knew we were capable of doing.”
Added Griffith, “Coach Haisman was always very positive. He always told us we can do whatever we set our minds to which I think helped us a lot.”
The affable second-year coach noted Williamsburg head coach Austin Mullikin told him after their regional clash he voted for Haisman as coach of the year because the staff came in and turned the program’s fortunate around, and they did it in an incredibly positive way.
“It’s a nice honor to get,” Haisman said. “I’m glad other people felt like we did a good job.”
Haisman emphasized we because he felt it was a collective effort. He and the staff were out to dinner celebrating their season when he offered comments on his awards, as well as those of Griffth and Howes-Vonstein.
“Even though I technically got the award I said, ‘We were the coaching staff of the year,’” he added. “To me this is an indictment of our whole coaching staff. I feel I have the best coaches to work with on the planet. My coaches are fantastic.”
Howes-Vonstein was selected to the Iowa Print Sports Writers Association All-State Class 3A third team and selected to the Iowa Girls Coaches Association Class 3A Northeast All-District team.
Howes-Vonstein averaged 10.5 points, 3.4 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.6 steals, and passed the 1,000-point mark this season.
“I am beyond excited to make the ICGA all-district (team) as well as the press third team all-state selection,” she said. “I have been working to be an impactful player for years and to see that goal turn into a reality means the world to me.”
Griffith was selected to the IGCA all-district team as well. She averaged 8.6 points, 3.2 rebounds, 2.1 steals and 1.9 assists
“I am honored to be recognized for this award,” Griffith said. “I have put a lot of time into basketball over the years during the season and off-season so it’s just really nice to see it pay off.”
The seniors have played together several years, and each seemed more excited the other was recognized for their effort.
“Lucy is such a good player and deserves all the awards she has gotten,” Griffith said. “She has put a lot of time into basketball as well and I have really enjoyed being able to play with her all of these years.”
Haisman joked earlier this season the elder Griffith could be a star on the show ‘Dirty Jobs’ because of her propensity to do whatever it took to help the team. Howes-Vonstein echoed that sentiment.
“She is an athlete who was able to run the court, get to the basket and much more,” Howes-Vonstein said. “She also used her height, length, and quickness to become our best defensive player.
“Most games she was matched up against the opposing team’s best player and was able to shut them down. This is so important because when our defense was strong, we were able to turn it into great offense.”