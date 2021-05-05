DYERSVILLE — On April 10, 2012, Jake Milroy scored the first goal in Vinton-Shellsburg program history at Beckman Catholic’s field next to its high school.
Kyle McAbee was a senior goalkeeper for that team and made many saves in a 6-1 loss.
Nine years and nearly one month after that contest, McAbee squatted down on the sideline after the Vikings took another step toward their first outright WaMaC championship with a 1-0 win against the Trailblazers on Tuesday.
“We actually scored our first goal in program history here,” McAbee said. “So it’s kind of cool to see it come full circle to be able to (possibly) clinch our first conference title here as well. It’s been a really cool year.”
The Vikings (10-0, 10-0 WaMaC) reached 10 wins for the second time in program history and extended their win streak against the Trailblazers (9-3, 5-2 WaMaC) to two contests. CJ Rickels scored a hat trick during a 3-1 victory in Dyersville in 2019 and watched with amazement as he and teammates celebrated their still-unbeaten record.
“It’s just a lot of emotion right now,” he said, while classmate David Lapan-Islas added, “One of our goals was to win the WaMaC (outright), and to be undefeated right now feels amazing.”
In a game where the visitors held most of the possession, the lone tally came off an unexpected rifle shot.
Senior Damon Swenson blasted a 47-yard rocket in the 16th minute that looped into the top right corner of the net as Beckman Catholic’s Hunter Douglas tried in vain to stretch for it.
“I just tried to play it in and see what happened,” Swenson said. “The keeper had the sun in his eyes so I was hoping for the best. It happened to go right under the bar.”
McAbee’s smile turned into a giggle when asked about Swenson’s offering.
“It was a great shot from 47 yards out,” he laughed. “You don’t see that very often. It just dropped into the top of the net for him. You couldn’t ask for a better start to the game.”
The Vikings tied to take as much advantage as they could of Douglas staring into the sun during the first half, putting 10 shots on goal in the first 40 minutes. Several of them were from between 15 and 25 yards out, though Rickels and Lapan-Islas both had one-on-one opportunities that were stymied.
“Beckman’s defense was … I give them credit, they held us off as good as anyone could,” Lapan-Islas said. “It did get a little bit frustrating, but I think we stayed pretty calm and collected throughout the game.”
Tuesday’s contest was just the second all season the Vikings scored fewer than four goals in a match and just the third they didn’t score five or more.
“Sometimes, yeah, it was frustrating we can’t score (another one),” Rickels said. “But I don’t think there was any doubt in our minds we weren’t going to stop them (from scoring) and hold them until the end.”
The hosts pushed back in the second half, especially in the final 15 minutes. Senior goalkeeper JJ Sloop made nine saves, with six coming in the second half. He stopped a free kick from creeping in in the 72nd minute and got his hands on a point-blank shot in the 74th.
“This is his first year playing soccer in high school and he’s just played phenomenal, especially today,” senior defender Ethan Rollinger said. “He saved our (butts) a few times today. When the defense was falling down, he stepped up at the right time to save us.”
Said Sloop, “I’m just proud to be part of this team with these guys.”
Rollinger and his backline-mates (Kaden Kingsbury, Jesse Pladsen and Benett Rickels) consistently flew to the ball when it was pushed into the Trailblazers’ offensive third, with help from every other player on the pitch.
“Myself and the rest of the defense was still confident we were going to hold up,” he said. “I think we got just a little nervous at the end, we were just trying to preserve the win. We played more defensively or went corner just to try to get the WaMaC.”
While most teams change strategy or formation after taking a slim lead against a tough opponent — Beckman Catholic came in ranked No. 2 in Class 1A, while Vinton-Shellsburg was ranked No. 2 in Class 2A — McAbee’s instruction was to maintain course.
“In any game where we score early goals, our mindset doesn’t change,” Lapan-Islas said. “We just try to keep playing our game. At the end, probably the last 10-15 minutes, we started thinking, ‘Yeah, we have to hold this off or we have to get another one.’”
The Vikings didn’t shift to a defensive-formation mindset until the final 10 minutes, with McAbee consistently calling out “to the corners” or “hold onto the ball” in the final five minutes.
Lapan-Islas founded himself on a breakaway in the 77th minute but put his shot over the bar.
“We definitely had a lot of opportunities we should have put in, I think,” Swenson said. “We didn’t play the best, but we still got the win. That’s what matters.”
When they were all freshmen, the Class of 2021 fell 4-1 in Dyersville in a Substate semifinal match. After each stoppage for a tally, positive or negative, former classmate Mike Betterton was the first to rally the players.
“He was always that person who kept us up, who raised our heads if someone messed up,” Rollinger said. “‘We got the next one. Keep going.’ We know that he will do that for us.”
Added Rickels, “Especially here it’s really emotional. This was our freshman season, where we lost districts with Mikey on the team. So to win here is big for us.”
Betterton passed away in October 2019, and the team has carried his spirit with it since then. Vinton-Shellsburg has adorned its gear with logos and hashtags to celebrate his life and presence.
“We all know he’s always with us. Every game, every practice, he’s always with us, watching our backs,” Swenson said. “He’s there to say, ‘Hey, keep your heads up’ and that is what has helped us go this season. The backbone of our team is Mike always being there.”
Vinton-Shellsburg hosted Cedar Valley Christian on Thursday and closes out the WaMaC and regular season with road games at Center Point-Urbana on Tuesday and at Solon next Friday.