Weather Alert

...Accumulating Snow Expected Sunday... .A storm system will bring accumulating snow to much of eastern Iowa beginning Sunday morning. Amounts of 2 to 4 inches are expected along and north of Interstate 80, and will taper off to the south and east. Snow will gradually end from west to east during the evening. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 9 PM CST SUNDAY... * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. * WHERE...Portions of east central and northeast Iowa and northwest Illinois. * WHEN...From 6 AM to 9 PM CST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&