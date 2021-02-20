The weather could only delay, not stop, Vinton-Shellsburg girls bowling from reaching their season's ultimate goal as the team qualified for State Thursday at their qualifying meet in Pleasant Hill.
“Four of six girls on varsity were part of the team that went to State back in 2019, so this is very special for them,” coach Amber Pattee said. “Three of them are seniors this year. It’s nice to see them succeed and have their expectations met.”
In addition to their bright yellow State banner, senior Christina Harrelson and junior Anna Becker also placed fourth and second individually respectively. Becker was the fourth athlete outside of the three seniors that competed at State for VS in 2019 and also part of last year’s team that fell short of State. Both were motivating factors in getting the team back.
“We were a little nervous going into this last meet,” Becker said. “We were told we were in second after the first round, so cheered and pumped up each other for the baker games. We were excited to win and qualify again.”
Becker and Harrelson have been the team’s most consistent bowlers this season, but Pattee believes that anyone on the team is capable of carrying the team going into State. While their team score of 2468 total pins wasn’t where VS wanted to be on Thursday, they hope a better day is ahead of them as the girls compete on Monday at Cadillac Lanes in Waterloo.
“We need to pick up our spares and leave nothing to chance,” Pattee said. “Everyone is really excited to get back to State. We’ve bowled at Cadillac Lanes earlier this season and shot our best series of the season. I believe we can repeat that.”
VS girls bowling will compete on Monday beginning at 8:30 a.m.