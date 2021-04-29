It’s the first day of May, 2015.
Drew Wiley is working out in the Vinton-Shellsburg gym.
Suddenly, a flash of light envelops everything and a person steps out from the void.
“Hello Drew,” the person said. “I am from the year 2021. By this time that year, you will be drafted by an NFL team after a four-year career at Kansas State University.”
There is a pause on the other end of a phone line on April 20, 2021.
“Yeah, I’m not sure I’d believe you at that point,” Wiley said of the proposed flashback scenario. “That’s a good one.”
Being drafted is a situation 2016 Vinton-Shellsburg graduate Wiley is facing as the 2021 NFL draft unfolds over this weekend. Round 1 was Thursday, round 2 is tonight and round 3 is Saturday.
It is something Wiley has worked for heavily in the past two years, an opportunity he wants to pursue after a breakout senior season as a Wildcat defensive lineman. He accumulated 24 total tackles, 4.5 sacks, a fumble recovery and three passes defended at Kansas State as a senior.
“Going into the season a year ago there were some unknowns because he was a backup (in 2019), really our third guy in the rotation,” defensive line coach Mike Tuiasosopo said. “ And he came into his own. A first-year starter that was a great worker, great person and put up good numbers.”
Wiley had an opportunity to go back to Kansas State because of a COVID-related NCAA ruling, but “I was just ready for the next phase of life” he said.
“I felt like my college career had run its course. I was ready to move on, whatever that may be — whether it’s to the NFL or a professional career in some other aspect,” he said. “Having a more successful year, statistically, was part of that (decision).”
“I’m not sure anybody from this school has ever gone through that process,” Vikings head coach Jim Womochil said. “I still consider him a kid and he went and made a grown-up decision like that. He has things mapped out and he’s always been goal-oriented.”
Womochil has heard buzz about Wiley recently. The longtime prep coach still has connections to the NFL through his stint as part of the Iowa State staff as well as his own collegiate experience at Northern Iowa three decades ago.
“(He was) pretty pleased with his pro day numbers,” Womochil said. “He’s been contacted by six different organizations, at least that many the last time I spoke to him. Obviously, he’s turned some heads
“He’s done well for himself and it’s a great story. The NFL is all about great stories — I went to (UNI) with a kid named Kurt Warner.”
A VS graduate himself, Womochil and Drew’s father, Todd, also went to school together. Womochil called Drew’s weight-room presence and work ethic “relentless” as a prep player. It pushed Wiley to be a three-year varsity player and end up at Kansas State.
“When he entered our program as a freshman I probably would not have seen this coming,” Womochil said. “As we got deeper in during his career you could tell success was going to come his way.
“He was a kid that was structured, organized, had it together and used his time wisely from the beginning. And he developed his body.”
According to Tuiasosopo, the cycle repeated itself in Manhattan. Wiley accounted for five tackles his first two seasons, then 16 as a junior. Senior year, the lineman collected the most sacks by an interior lineman since 2017, a personal-best seven tackles in one game and was named All-Big 12 second team by the Associated Press and All-Big 12 honorable mention by the league’s coaches.
“He did a nice job during the offseason workouts, got his body ready to go,” Tuiasosopo said. “Part of it is he’s a really smart player and understands how things happen. As a result, he made a lot of plays for us.
“Even when we had those other seniors his junior year, he was quite a leader in our meeting room with our d-line group. He did a nice job of leading with his actions and his play.”
Wiley noted one of Tuiasosopo’s big teaching points is mental preparation. In a year when a global pandemic threatened to cancel his final season and still warped it in ways no one envisioned, Wiley believed he prospered with that mindset.
“I think I learned a lot about my ability to focus and the attention to detail I have,” he said. “I’ve always known that I can work, but being consistent with my work and maintaining my work — there was definitely a difference in my preparation this year (when it came to football). I think that played a pretty big part.”
Restrictions around the continuing pandemic also hampered the normal flow of NFL draft preparation, but Wiley noted everyone else was in the same basic boat in terms of relying on pro days and Zoom meetings as the basic forms of communication.
“He’s one of those kids — comes from a good family, has good family values, is a good, hard worker and he always studied the game,” Womochil said. “And that’s the kind of way Drew is.
“He has a lot of guys in his corner, and that can’t hurt.”
Wiley also has a degree in animal sciences and job prospects to fall back on if football isn’t in his long-term future. He’s done a little bit of roster watching and scouting from his end but notes he’ll work for whatever team takes a chance on bringing him in.
“I don’t know if there’s any one thing that got me to this point,” he said. “Having a great support system, having a pretty strong religious background. Just kind of keeping your head down and working.
“At the end of the day, I’m just looking for an opportunity somewhere, regardless of where that is.”