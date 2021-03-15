Aza Swayzer will get to play one last game for Rich Haisman.
The WaMaC Senior Shootout rosters were released Saturday, and Vinton-Shellsburg’s senior forward will take to the floor along with classmates Kayla Griffith and Lucy Howes-Vonstein at the game Saturday in Benton.
Swayzer missed the final seven games of the season because of injury, and Haisman previously mentioned she was a few days away from coming back had the Vikettes (18-5) reached the regional final, or further.
Swayzer scored 53 points and grabbed 44 rebounds in 15 games, with seven blocks. She and Howes-Vonstein will play for Haisman on the Cedar team. Howes-Vonstein scored 230 points this season to break the 1,000-point mark, and dished out 49 assists. She also sank 31 3-pointers.
Griffith will play for the Wapsi team. She scored 198 points, with 48 steals, 44 assists and six blocks. She will be joined by Benton Community’s Peyton Pfiffner, who dropped 60 points and 67 rebounds this season.
Center Point-Urbana’s Claire Neighbor will play for Team Cedar. She scored 93 points and grabbed 100 rebounds, and contributed 32 steals and 31 assists.
The girls game is at 5:30 p.m.
The boys game will follow, and it also has a local quartet playing. All four are on Team Cedar.
The Stormin’ Pointers are represented by Trey Johannes and Joey Metzen. The Vikings are represented by CJ Rickels and Ethan Rollinger.
Johannes and Metzen led CPU with 329 and 171 points, respectively. Johannes had 15 blocks and shot 126 for 230 from the field, or nearly 55 percent. Metzen snagged 20 steals.
Rickels and Rollinger both scored more than 200 points (267, 205) for the Vikings to lead the team in scoring. Rickels had a team-high 13 blocks, while Rollinger garnered nine. Rollinger grabbed 181 rebounds. Rickels hit 33 3-pointers.