Benton Community senior and defensive end Ethan Weirather has been invited to the 2020 Blue-Grey All-American Bowl as a member of the East squad on Monday, Dec. 14, with the game to be played at the Dallas Cowboy’s AT&T Stadium.
“I’m extremely thankful to be noticed as a top guy around our area and throughout the nation,” Weirather said. “This is a great accolade but I can’t be satisfied until I fulfill my goal of getting a roster spot at a Division I school.”
Weirather posted the invitation on social media on Tuesday, including information about the three-day event for some of the top high school players in the nation. According to the letter, athletes are selected from a pool of 6,750 recruits for the game. Two practices will take place on December 12 and 13.
Weirather and his family will be discussing whether they are able to make the trip, but the recruiting potential of being invited is a positive for the Newhall native. Blue-Grey Football stated the game will be viewed by “5,000 coaches nationwide” and to be invited may present opportunities for the uncommitted Weirather.
“I’m most looking forward to building relationships with the coaches and other players,” Weirather said. “I’m also hopeful to get noticed from schools as well as this is a highly watched and recruited game.”
During the 2020 regular season, Weirather has recorded 22 total tackles, including 12 for loss, and a fumble. He is a team captain for the Bobcats this year and has been praised by his coaches for his play and leadership on the field.
“Ethan is a good football player, no question about it,” coach Kal Goodchild said. “He’s strong, physical, and is having a great season at defensive end. Every award and recognition Ethan is getting and will get is because he’s a hard worker and has committed himself to doing things right.”
While the prospect of playing in the Blue-Grey Bowl is undeniably exciting, Weirather is currently focused on Friday’s playoff game at Mt. Pleasant and continuing to improve his muscle mass while gaining speed and strength. He plans to early enroll this winter.