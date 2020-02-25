The Center Point-Urbana seniors haven't known anything different. They'll never have to.
The Stormin' Pointers advanced to their fifth consecutive state tournament appearance with a 49-44 win over Central DeWitt in Tuesday's regional final.
The first half was a wild back-and-forth affair. CPU built a small 6-2 lead early, but by the end of the first quarter, Central DeWitt had closed the gap down to 14-12.
The Sabers were mostly led by sophomore guard Taylor Veach, who netted 11 of her team's 27 points in the first half.
The Pointers began to pull away in the second quarter. Through the period's first six minutes, CPU outscored its opponents 11-5 as Central DeWitt began to go cold from the field. However, in the final two minutes of the first half, it was the Sabers who heated up, going on a 10-1 run heading into the locker room.
Pointers senior Adrianna Katcher, who led her team in scoring in the first half, said the mood in the locker room at halftime was about as calm as the team has been all year.
"We just thought back to the last time we played them," she said, referring to CPU's eight-point halftime deficit against Central DeWitt when the two teams played in January. "All we can do is get a stop and score... and just try to cut to cut their runs down from 10 points to two or four."
The game came down to a few key mistakes from each side in the second half. After a fast and furious first two quarters, both teams slowed the ball way down on the offensive end, with CPU barely outscoring the Sabers 6-3 in the third to take a 32-30 lead heading into the final frame.
Then, Katcher caught fire quicker than a wicker basket in a volcano. She put in a tightly contested layup on the Pointers' first possession to kick start her nine-point fourth-quarter surge.
Katcher wasn't the only Pointer to come up huge in the fourth. Fellow senior Lauren Dufoe, who isn't called on much to score with the likes of Katcher and sophomore Ryley Goebel in the mix, grabbed a crucial offensive rebound with 5:49 to go with the Pointers up by one. Dufoe got fouled on the putback attempt and hit both free throws to extend the lead back up to three.
"Part of my role this season has been to just crash the boards," Dufoe said. "To be an offensive and defensive rebounder more than I was in the past couple of years. My coaches reminded me of that before the game, and knowing that was my role, I just knew that every ball I could even get a tip on had to be mine."
Dufoe came up with another clutch rebound with the game in the balance. As the Pointers maintained a two-point lead with 1:37 left, she stunted around a Saber as they went for a rebound and stole it away from right in front of them, kicking it back out to the top of the key and securing an extra possession, during which Katcher was fouled and hit both shots on a one-and-one.
That's where Katcher shined late. Shooting just 57.6 percent from the line entering the game, Katcher made five of her final seven free throws and hit on 7-of-9 for the night. She has expressed throughout the season that if a game is on the line in the final moments, she wants the ball in her hands.
"I'm more comfortable when I'm in control of the game," Katcher said.
She did just that. With a two-point margin and still within striking distance of the Sabers, Katcher went to the line once more. With about 20 seconds remaining, she hit one of two from the line to ensure at least a tie. But after forcing a bad shot, turning Central DeWitt over and getting to the stripe once more, Katcher put it to bed for good. She swished both attempts to push the score to its final.
The Pointers (21-2) will be off to Des Moines to face off against Waverly-Shell Rock (20-2) in the first round of the state tournament beginning on Tuesday at 1:30. Just as with Central DeWitt, this too will be a rematch from an earlier close Pointers win when CPU took down the Go-Hawks 40-38 in the second game of the year.