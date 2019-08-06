Sesquicentennial Parade Update….
The Vinton Sesquicentennial Celebration is right around the corner and so is the parade.
"I hope you have your parade floats ready," said Melissa Schwan, Vinton Unlimited director.
There is still time to sign up if you’d like to take part in the float contest for the parade on Saturday, Aug.17. Gather your co-workers, friends or neighbors, get creative and put together a winning float!
One award will be given in each of the following categories: business, organization/church/civic group and family/neighborhood.
Entries will be judged on best use of theme, originality, public appeal, and craftsmanship/artistic quality.
To enter, all you need to do is fill out the Parade Entry Form and read the Rules & Regulations! Entrants can also submit an electronic version of the Parade Entry Form here. Registrations are accepted through Friday, August 9th.
Remember, if you aren’t interested in participating in the float contest, you can just show up on Saturday, Aug. 17 at the Benton County Fairgrounds starting at 1pm. The parade will begin promptly at 2 p.m. The Vinton Kiwanis Club has graciously agreed to help with the parade lineup.
The route will take entries north up Second Avenue, west onto Sixth Street, north onto B Avenue, east onto 4th Street and end at Second Avenue.
Aug. 17 kicks off eight days of celebrating. To be sure you don’t miss anything, visit www.vinton150.org for a full schedule!