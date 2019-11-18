Updated Nov. 18, 2019 12:50 PM
As the Thanksgiving travel period kicks off this weekend and continues through the following weekend, at least three storms of note have the potential to cause trouble on the roads and at the airports across the United States.
More than 55 million travelers have plans to venture at least 50 miles away from home from the Friday before Thanksgiving to the Sunday after Thanksgiving, according to the American Automobile Association (AAA). The holiday travel volume is expected to be second-highest behind 2005 since tracking began in 2000, AAA said.
In this Nov. 21, 2018, photo taken with a long exposure, traffic streaks across the John F. Kennedy Expressway at the start of the Thanksgiving holiday weekend in Chicago. The Transportation Security Administration said Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, that it expects to screen more than 26.8 million passengers from Nov. 22 through Dec. 2, a 4% increase over the comparable period last year. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato, File)
An active storm track is forecast to bring a wintry mix this weekend to the Midwest and Northeast, prior to a more significant and potentially very disruptive storm for the central U.S. during the peak of the Thanksgiving travel time.
The same storm forecast to bring much-needed rainfall to part of California and the Southwest states at midweek and soaking rain to the South Central states late this week is expected to turn toward the Midwest and East this weekend.
Rain and a couple of thunderstorms are likely to extend from the lower Mississippi Valley to the Ohio Valley from Friday to Saturday then from the southern Atlantic coast to the mid-Atlantic and southern New England from Saturday to Sunday.
This graphic displays an average of the weather for both days of the weekend. For example, there may be more extensive rain, ice and snow in the Upper Midwest and Northeast during a 12- to 24-hour period this weekend.
While the rain can make for slick travel on the roads, poor visibility due to patchy fog and a low cloud ceiling can lead to airline delays at some of the major hubs from Atlanta to Cincinnati, Pittsburgh, Washington, D.C., Philadelphia and eventually New York City and Boston.
On the storm’s colder northwest flank, a wintry mix and some snow could extend from parts of the central Plains Friday night to the middle Mississippi Valley Saturday and Great Lakes region by Saturday night.
The major hubs of St. Louis, Chicago and Detroit may be affected by some wintry precipitation for a time this weekend.
The next cross-country storm, which will originate over the Gulf of Alaska this weekend, is forecast to dip over the Northwest and northern Rockies early next week.