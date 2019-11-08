VINTON – The Vinton-Shellsburg Community School District will host its annual Veterans Day Assembly on Monday, Nov. 11.
Featured speakers are Madi Atkinson and Katelyn Humiston, who have parents serving on active duty.
Atkinson’s father, Kevin, retired from the National Guard after 22 years.
Humiston’s mother, Stephanie, retired from the Air Force after five yers. Her father, Darin, retired from the Air Force after 23 years. Kevin Atkinson, Madi’s father, is retired after 22 years in the National Guard.
Breakfast will be served from 8:30-9:15 a.m. in the Middle School cafeteria for any Veteran or Auxiliary member interested. The community wide assembly begins at 9:30 a.m, in the Middle School gym.
Student Senate members will be around to escort Veterans and Auxiliary members to their reserved seats.