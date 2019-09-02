NEWHALL – Jamie Suiter, a recent graduate of Carlson College of Massage, recently joined the staff of Newhall Family Chiropractic.
Suiter provides massages on Mondays through Fridays and some Saturdays depending on the need. Hours will be morning, afternoon and evening depending upon the clients needs. Dr. Jacob Prudenz also has an office in Keystone and Suiter could travel there, but her primary location will be in Newhall.
Suiter switched to massage after working in another field for several years, deciding the satisfaction level which she needed was not being attained. She tried working at the University of Iowa Hospital and Clinics for four years as a nursing assistant in the neonatal intensive care unit. Suiter transferred to the psychiatric unit because she held a degree in psychology.
“I really loved helping people feel better – both physically and emotionally,” said Suiter. “I felt like I was making a difference.”
However, Suiter wanted something with more family friendly hours rather than overnight on the weekends. After a little research, she believed massage therapy was a quickly growing medical profession that would give her the satisfaction of making a difference in the medical profession.
“It would also allow me to start my own business and set my own hours, pick and choose my clientele,” said Suiter. “It would be kind of the best of both worlds.”
She enrolled in massage school in March, leaving her position at the hospital after attempting to undertake both proved to be too much. Suiter completed 775 hours of massage school, graduating the first of August.
Suiter spends an hour with a client in a quiet room by themselves. She learns much about her clients during that time and that personal interaction is something that she finds rewarding.
“We can make them feel better both physically, hopefully emotionally,” said Suiter. “Massage has proven to be a huge anxiety and stress relief technic in the medical field.”
Suiter and her husband, Jeremy, have three children. Her husband teaches at Benton Community and coaches multiple sports.