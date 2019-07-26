VINTON – For the second time 27 and a half hours, the Benton County Supervisors met in an emergency closed session to discuss an ongoing criminal investigation.
Following the half-hour session, Benton County Sheriff Ron Tippett and Chief Deputy John Lindaman indicated that it was a criminal investigation, but there was no danger to the public.
Lindaman said that just because an emergency meeting was called it does not mean there is an emergency situation.
“We had something to where we needed to make a decision in less that 24 hours,” said Lindaman.
The emergency closed meeting included Benton County Attorney David Thompson, Tippett and county supervisors.
No one commented about the nature of the criminal investigation. However, Thompson said Thursday that law enforcement officials acted quickly and decisively when they became aware of the crime.
Iowa law allows government bodies to close meetings when the disclosure of current investigations would “enable law violators to avoid detection.”