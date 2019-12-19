VINTON – Benton County Supervisors decide this morning if Michele Sauer will be appointed as the new county treasurer.
The opening became available following the resignation of Kelly Geater.
Geater submitted her resignation a few weeks ago after serving the county more than 24 years. Supervisors had the option of scheduling a special election or appointing a replacement. Supervisors chose to take applications, bring applicants in for interviews, which were conducted last week in executive session.
The agenda for today’s meeting called for appointing Michele Sauer as Benton County Treasurer.