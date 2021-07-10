Jessa DeMoss was absolutely terrified taking the circle against Burlington on Saturday. It was the freshman’s first postseason start of her career after all.
“I prepared days in advance for this, but I was still extremely nervous,” DeMoss said. “No matter what, I didn’t feel prepared.”
But senior Kate Buscher was there to support DeMoss and felt confident her teammate would do great. After all, DeMoss had a record of 6-3 going into Saturday’s regional semifinal against the Grayhounds (21-13).
“She’s been doing great all season,” Buscher said. “I had all the confidence in her and she’d do whatever it took to help this team.”
DeMoss went three and half innings with four strikeouts before Burlington broke through for a run in the top of the fourth and Buscher came in to close. The Bobcat offense had struggled to put together hits, let alone runs against the sturdy Grayhound defense.
“[Burlington] has a great pitcher, low ERA and throws strikes,” coach Eric Stenberg said. “Both sides made some really nice defensive plays. We kept it close even when we weren’t hitting.”
An error gave Burlington another run in the top of fifth while Benton came up empty handed in the bottom. But the Bobcat bats could not stay silent forever. Senior shortstop Alyse Harvey scored eighth grader Haiden Moore before junior leftfield Sarah Gorkow crushed a base-clearing double to score sophomore Carlie Sims and Harvey to take a 3-2 lead. Burlington managed to get a runner on third in the seventh, but couldn’t get the timely hit to keep their season alive.
“We had some hard, timely hits off the fence and base runners did a great job,” Stenberg said. “I can’t say enough about our effort tonight. Our pitching was great and the defense was there. Really proud of our kids.”
Benton (22-18) awaits the results of Monday’s postponed semifinal between Norwalk and Oskaloosa for Tuesday’s regional final with a ticket to the State Softball Tournament in Fort Dodge on the line. If Norwalk wins, Benton will travel to Norwalk. If Oskaloosa upsets top-seeded Norwalk, Benton will host Oskaloosa.