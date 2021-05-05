The family of Brennen Still, a Vinton-Shellsburg Middle School student who passed away from a rare brain cancer last year, were invited to join the school in planting a sycamore tree in his honor on his birthday.
“I cannot think of a more perfect remembrance for Brennen than planting a tree as he enjoyed hunting, fishing, and being outdoors,” Shelly Petersen, Middle School Principal said. “As we were deciding on what tree to plant we left the decision up to his 8th grade classmates. They felt the Sycamore tree represented Brennen the best. Characteristics of a Sycamore tree include strength, protection, and eternity.”
One by one, family members and students shoveled dirt around the tree on the northwest corner of the school. Brad Still, Brennen’s father, had the first shovel and continued to work as others joined in.
“It just means a lot to us that they did this for Brennan,” Still said. “I want people-kids, adults, whoever-to know we’re never guaranteed tomorrow. We’re very fortunate if we have our health. We need to be thankful for our loved ones.”
Blaze Soquet, a classmate of Brennen’s, spoke how his friend would have a “huge” smile on his face, but possibly be a little embarrassed. Even with it being Still’s birthday, he’d want it to be like any other day, according to Soquet.
“He was a simple, consistent person,” Soquet said. “As I wrote (this speech), I thought about all he went through at such a young age. But I know he wasn’t fighting alone. He felt our support and love. We were fighting with him. Even though his fight on Earth ended, we hold him in our hearts and memories. We carry his bright smile with us.”
Petersen recited the following poem entitled “Under The Shade of the Sycamore” during the recognition:
“I sit here, nobody else
but the clock
constantly talking to me.
I sit here in silence.
Right underneath the
shade of the Sycamore tree.
I sit here with my thoughts
watching them roam
from the flowers like a bee.
I sit here, not really alone
making secret little wishes
then setting them free.”
Christina Still, Brennen’s mother, thanked those in attendance for their gestures and noted how much the students missed him as well. She related how their lives were flipped upside down by his diagnosis back in early 2020, yet expressed her gratitude that her son was no longer suffering.