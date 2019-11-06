VINTON – After the Flood of 2008, Bob Ducharme did not have much left. The water had taken everything but his guns.
With bills to pay and a house to rebuild, Ducharme took the only option he saw open. He started selling his guns.
Suddenly, gun lovers started contacting him for particular types of guns. Did he have this? Could he get that?
The Vinton man went from selling guns and ammunition from his home to a shop at the corner of of Second Avenue and Fourth Street. Initially, Ducharme sold guns part time while working a full time job before making the decision to make this is full-time vocation.
On Friday, he completed the move of Tactical Creations to the corner of Fourth Street and C Avenue, the former location of Casey’s General Store.
The move triples Tactical Creation’s floor space from 500 to 1,500 square feet. It gives Ducharme the opportunity to stock more types of merchandise and more of it.
Ducharme hosted an open house on Friday and Saturday, attracting a large crowd throughout the weekend.