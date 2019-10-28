VINTON – Someone broke into the Vinton Country Club twice this weekend, each time someone took a television set.
Bill Ervin, a country club member, said the burglaries were discovered Sunday and Monday mornings.
The door to a storage shed where golf carts are stored was damaged.
Ervin said it appears someone then used the cart to transport the television units to a vehicle waiting by Virginia Gay Hospital.
A smaller television was taken Saturday night and a larger unit on Sunday night.
Ervin was uncertain the size of the televisions but the one stolen Sunday night was larger than a 50-inch model.
The only visible damage was to the storage shed door.
Law enforcement officials had not yet issued a press release as of deadline.