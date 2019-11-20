Bernard Michael will celebrate his 90th birthday on Nov. 26. One of nine children, he graduated from Urbana High School in 1948, joined the Air Force and served in the 11th Airborne Division during the Korean Conflict.
Bernard married Sandra Badding of Center Point in 1954 and they farmed north of Urbana. In 1964, Berard moved from farming to become an aircraft mechanic and a crop duster in Kansas. He worked in aviation for more than 50 years before retiring from Duncan Aviation in Lincoln, Neb., in 1993. He and his wife of 66 years have five children and spouses 11 grandchildren and 14 great grandchilden who will gather to celebrate at their home near Lincoln, Neb.
Cards may be sent to 10200 NW 140th St., Pleasant Dale, NE, 68423