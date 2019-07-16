VINTON — Car enthusiasts will be walking the streets in Vinton Saturday, July 20, admiring the classics that will be taking part of the 35th annual Vinton Cruise.
John Mayhew, Vinton Cruise committee member, was at the Vinton City Council meeting last week seeking permission to close 4th Street by the courthouse for the event
“Your committee does a great job each year,” Bud Maynard, Vinton mayor, told Mayhew and other members of the committee present.
Registration of entries will begin at 3 p.m. Saturday and will continue to 6:45 p.m. Cruising will begin at 7 p.m. and driving will continue until 8:30.
The route will be the same as years past. Cars will begin in front of the Benton County Courthouse, traveling 4th Street west to the intersection of 4th and K Avenue (Hwy 218) going south on the bypass to the intersection with C Avenue. Cars will drive by Vinton Shellsburg High School to 2nd Avenue to 13th Street.
Once back on C Avenue participants will travel to 4th Street and then go up by the Virginia Gay Hospital, Riverside Park and the Vinton swimming pool before heading back to the courthouse.