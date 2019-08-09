ACT I of Benton County takes the stage this weekend for its performance of The Music Man takes the stage. There will be three performances this weekend and three next weekend
The Music Man is a classic musical that tells the story of fast-talking traveling salesman, Harold Hill, as he cons the people of River City, Iowa, into buying instruments and uniforms for a band that he vows to organize – this, despite the fact that he doesn’t know a thing about music. His plans to skip town with the cash are foiled when he falls for Marian, the librarian, who ends up transforming him into a respectable citizen by the end of the show.