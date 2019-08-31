The following is an attempt to provide some insight into the twisted minds that were assigned to come up with a hunt worthy of its place in history. Participating treasure seekers may or may not agree with the logic used in all cases but hopefully had fun many families were seen working together throughout the week and they seemed to be enjoying themselves.
Clue # 1- In days past — Lions roamed across town-This Lions Club Shelter House at the B.L. Anderson Park used to be across town where the present day Recreation Center is located. In the window of the shelter was the first clue with instructions for the remainder of the hunt. Without solving this first clue it would be very difficult to put together the remaining puzzle pieces. The sign in the window shows the Symbol of X marks the spot and the clue says to “Observe and Remember”
Clue # 2-In days past — In 1860 there was a groundbreaking on the fourth at 8:23. This was a subtle play on words, dates, and time to help you find the old brick house at 823 East 4th Street that has a dated stone stamped 1860 on the south wall.
Clue # 3-In days past — Washington was at Concord- Any Vinton history buff should be able to recognize some of the old street names including Washington ( 1st Avenue) and Concord (5th Street), the present day intersection where the ISU Extension office is located.
Clue # 4- In days past — a denomination changed but the site stayed the same- The present day Faith Independent Baptist Church sits on the site of the old St.Mary’s Catholic Church at the intersection of West 10th St and D Ave.
Clue Number 5- But Today--X Marks the spot!!!-This was just a summary/reminder that the overall “theme” and the earlier notice to “observe and remember” is a hint to do something with the locations with the Symbol of the X inside the circle. This is where another layer of difficulty kicked in: when the 4 locations are plotted on a map of Vinton and lines draw connecting them,
“X marks the spot” falls right on the depot property.
The depot lot is still a big area and a popular site and many people searched it thoroughly and randomly without even trying to solve the clues but didn’t look for the final “X” in the shape of the Railroad Crossing sign (if there is a next time the medallion probably won’t be in such a popular location!). The Medallion was hidden inside the left light that was broken and had a big old ugly stinky bird nest in it that was not very inviting to stick your hand into. (Shades of CBS Survivor Immunity Idol?)