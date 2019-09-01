Hello Vinton!
I am Rev. Brian Channel, the new pastor at Wesley UMC. My wife Tasha and I have been married 28 years and have been in ministry for 29. We have two grown daughters; Emily, 24, lives and works in Cedar Rapids. Deidre, 21, is married and lives and works in Rockford, IL. We want to say “Thank You!” for the very warm welcome we’ve received from our new church family and the community of Vinton. We’re originally from Iowa and returned in 2016 after 24 years serving churches in Northern Illinois.
As I’ve looked back over the years of ministry there are many lessons and experiences I could comment on but I want to focus on the sustaining grace of God. The Christian idea of grace is a wide topic but it’s a doctrine/teaching/Biblical truth we hold firmly because of its centrality to our common faith. I’ve heard various definitions over the years: the real presence of God, the unending love of God, God’s Riches At Christ’s Expense. It’s a free gift we receive by faith in Jesus Christ (Ephesians 2:8-10). It’s mercy, love, forgiveness, joy, encouragement, holiness, all that and more. It’s inexhaustible, eternal, all-powerful. It heals, saves, affirms, calls, restores, sustains.
I’ve been reflecting on that last one lately. Sometimes life comes at us hard and fast. We seem to weather one storm and suddenly another explodes upon us. But we have a God of amazing grace who says to us “Be still and know that I am God…you are mine…I am with you always, even to the end of the age” (Psalm 46; Isaiah 43:1; Matthew 28:20). Even if we have a hard time feeling His presence or knowing His voice amid the clamor He’s there, holding us, sustaining us. His divine Word that upholds all things (Hebrews 1:3) upholds us when life is good, bad, or in between, especially when it’s bad. If you’re reading this article I pray that you will experience the sustaining grace of God at this moment in your life, whatever your circumstances or situation might be.